The intraoral Scanners Market to grow by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral scanners market is expected to grow by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Dental clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Type (Powder-free and Powder), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is projected to contribute 41% in 2027. The increasing prevalence of oral disorders, such as tooth decay and periodontal disease, contributes to the increased demand for intraoral scanners in the region. Furthermore, poor eating habits in children and adults lead to an increase in the number of people suffering from tooth decay. The increasing number of dental visits indicates the need for dental condition management, which is facilitating the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases requiring dental implants is likely to drive the growth of the market in the US. In addition, suppliers are implementing different business strategies to build their presence in the region and maintain their presence. Such partnerships are expected to drive demand for intraoral scanners. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market

Company Profile:

3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., Biotech Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Intelliscan 3D, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Straumann Holding AG

3shape.com - The company offers intraoral scanners such as TRIOS 5 Wireless, TRIOS 4 Wireless, and TRIOS 3 Wired. Also, it offers various products such as lab scanners, CBCT scanners, and CAD/CAM solutions for labs and clinics.

Intraoral Scanners Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the dental clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The number of dental clinics is rapidly increasing, driven by growing demand for personalized care and easier access to these services.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Intraoral Scanners Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies and features

Rising incidence of oral conditions

Increasing affordability of dental scanners

The increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies and features is a key factor driving market growth. Digitization has led to a rapid development in dentistry. Advances in technology and advanced materials have led to the creation of strong and aesthetically pleasing dentures. Furthermore, dentists, lab technicians, and patients are turning to digital processes to ensure more accurate restorative results and highly effective patient treatment. This digitization also facilitates faster communication between dentists, lab technicians, and patients, helping to reduce the total time required for dental procedures. The increasing use of CAD/CAM technology is having a significant impact on the intracranial scanner market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this intraoral scanners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intraoral scanners market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the intraoral scanners market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intraoral scanners market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoral scanners market companies.

