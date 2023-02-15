The Introvert Sisters Podcast Wins Silver in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Introvert Sisters podcast announced today that it has been honored for Best Podcast in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion category in The 2nd Annual Anthem Awards . Lisa Hurley and Sharon Hurley Hall are the Co-Founders and Co-Hosts of the podcast, which has achieved a Silver Anthem Award.

The Introvert Sisters podcast has been honored for Best Podcast in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion category in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. Lisa Hurley (left)) and Sharon Hurley Hall (right) are the Co-Founders and Co-Hosts of the podcast. For more information, visit https://theintrovertsisters.com Lisa Hurley (left) and Sharon Hurley Hall (right), Co-Founders of The Introvert Sisters podcast, are winners of the Silver Anthem Award in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion category in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. For more information visit theintrovertsisters.com.

The Introvert Sisters is a Black-owned, woman-founded podcast that leads conversations around what it means to be Black and introverted. The show aims to celebrate the amazingness of introverts, destigmatize introversion, and advocate for greater inclusion, understanding, and belonging of introverts in professional and social spaces. The podcast also amplifies broader, intersectional issues affecting racialized people who identify as neurodivergent and introverted.

"On behalf of my sister and I, thank you to The Anthem Awards for this honor. As introverted Black women, as members of the Caribbean diaspora, we could not be more proud and humbled to receive this award and bring honor to our communities, particularly during Black History Month." said Lisa Hurley, Co-Founder of The Introvert Sisters. "This recognition in the international sphere confirms that our work is making a positive impact." stated Co-Founder Sharon Hurley Hall. "It inspires us to keep pushing forward, and advocating for introverts who might not otherwise have a voice."

About The Introvert Sisters Podcast

The Introvert Sisters podcast is co-hosted by real-life sisters Lisa Hurley and Sharon Hurley Hall, two INFJs with a lot to say. The show celebrates introversion, and shares the sisters' relatable take on what it's like to be two quiet girls in a noisy world. The goal of the show is also to help make corporate spaces more inclusive for introverted professionals, expand the default concept of what introverts look like, and make it clear that introverts can be leaders.

Above all, the sisters believe that introversion is a superpower, sisterhood is everything, texting is always better than calling, and you don't have to be extroverted to live your best life.

Find The Introvert Sisters Online:

Website: theintrovertsisters.substack.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theintrovertsisters

Instagram: @theintrovertsisters

LinkedIn: The Introvert Sisters

YouTube: The Introvert Sisters

To learn more, follow Lisa and Sharon on social media.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, they are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

Anthem Award Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include leaders from The Ad Council, Ben & Jerry's, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, and more.

Contact: Lisa Hurley

Phone: 2017061326

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Introvert Sisters Podcast