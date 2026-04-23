The Inventor Coach Launches Free AI Platform That Gives Every Inventor Expert Guidance in Minutes

uinvent.ai delivers instant, private AI invention evaluation powered by 20 plus years of real inventor experience. No cost. No account. No catch.

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people have had an idea they never acted on. Brian Fried, known nationwide as The Inventor Coach, built a free AI platform to make sure that never has to happen again.

Fried, a serial inventor holding 15 U.S. patents with products placed at Target, Walmart and QVC, spent more than 60 hours building uinvent.ai without a single developer. When he could not find the right tool to help everyday inventors evaluate their ideas quickly, privately and for free, he did what inventors do. He built it himself.

Brian Fried, The Inventor Coach - serial inventor with 15 U.S. patents and founder of uinvent.ai

uinvent.ai is a free AI powered invention evaluation platform that puts expert inventor guidance directly into the hands of anyone with an idea. Instantly. Privately. At no cost.

"Everyone has an idea at some point in their life, but most people do not know what to do with it or where to start," said Fried. "I built uinvent.ai for the woulda, coulda, shoulda inventors who never took that next step. It is free, it is private, and The Inventor Coach is right by your side every step of the way."

A Complete Invention Evaluation in Minutes

The invention evaluation process that once required hiring patent attorneys, market researchers and product consultants now happens in minutes on any device. Users describe their idea in plain language, speak it using voice input, upload a photo or sketch, or use the Help Me Describe feature that asks guided questions to sharpen their description for better results. uinvent.ai then delivers an AI generated visual concept of the product, a patent and prior art search, competitor research and market pricing analysis, a market size estimate, and a real probability of success score based on factors that matter to investors, licensees and retailers.

In a feature found nowhere else in the inventor space, uinvent.ai also generates a free 10-second AI video of the invention in motion. Inventors watch their idea come to life on screen, moving and functioning, before a single dollar is spent.

Every session is 100 percent private. Ideas are never stored, never saved and never used to train AI models. Before closing, inventors can email their full evaluation to themselves, download their AI generated concept image and video, or save their results. Everything then disappears permanently, protecting inventors at every stage of their journey.

Meet Pat Pending

At the heart of uinvent.ai is Pat Pending, a named AI inventor guide built on Fried's 20 plus years of hands on inventing and coaching experience. Named after the classic patent term, Pat Pending answers questions on patents, licensing, manufacturing and prototyping in plain language any inventor can understand. When inventors need a real human, The Inventor Coach is one click away.

Leveling the Playing Field

Research shows that only 3 percent of Americans with million dollar ideas ever act on them, while 97 percent watch an estimated 2.3 trillion dollars in innovation walk away untapped. Fried built uinvent.ai to change that number. He founded the National Inventor Club, now 15,000 members strong, and the Inventor Smart Community app, giving inventors free access to coaching, community and resources at every stage of their journey. uinvent.ai is the fullest expression of that mission.

"The big companies have teams of patent attorneys, market researchers and product developers," Fried said. "The independent inventor has a napkin and a dream. uinvent.ai changes that equation completely."

uinvent.ai is free and available now at uinvent.ai.

About Brian Fried

Brian Fried is The Inventor Coach, a serial inventor with 15 U.S. patents, founder of the National Inventor Club with more than 15,000 members nationwide, and creator of the Inventor Smart Community app. A three time author on invention commercialization, he spent three years as an on air presenter for QVC and has placed his own inventions on the shelves of Target, Walmart and major retailers nationwide. He has testified before Congress, spoken at USPTO Inventor Day and Invention Con, served as an Alibaba.com Ambassador and is the Official Inventor Liaison for Licensing International. Fried has helped thousands of inventors take their ideas from concept to market over more than two decades. Learn more at InventorCoach.com and uinvent.ai.

Contact:

Brian Fried, The Inventor Coach

Phone: 516-456-3656

Email: [email protected]

Web: uinvent.ai | InventorCoach.com

SOURCE Brian Fried, The Inventor Coach