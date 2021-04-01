The Investments & Wealth Institute Issues Advisor-Challenge to Industry Professionals Looking to Expand Capabilities

The Institute issued a 100-Day Advisor Challenge to advisors looking to push themselves and expand their skillset. Tweet this

Taught by leading practitioners, the knowledge and experience gained through achieving the RMA® certification will position Challengers to boost client satisfaction, grow assets, and increase referrals by being able to go beyond conventional wisdom to embrace a new and more complete process. Individuals who complete the challenge will be able to help clients navigate through all the stages of retirement, not just the planning stages.

Through the 100-Day Advisor Challenge, advisors will:

Learn how to apply a multidisciplinary, holistic approach to retirement planning

Better understand the client's retirement mindset

Explore strategies for custom risk assessments and unbiased solutions

Apply turn-key skills around lifecycle savings and investing

Gain knowledge of the household balance sheet

Learn strategies for planning for accumulation vs. decumulation (retirement income planning)

Identify how to manage through all market and interest rate conditions

Be able to navigate changes in income sources, risk exposures, lifestyle choices, and investment strategies

Discover practical tools and techniques to use in their practices

Challengers will have a team of top practitioners motivating and encouraging them. They will have academic exercises, case study-reviews, and thought-provoking discussions. The 100-Day Advisor Challenge culminates with a rigorous 3-hour, 100-question online-proctored exam. Advisors who pass the exam will earn the Retirement Management Advisor ® (RMA®) credentials and be on a trajectory to add value to their teams and clients as a retirement expert.

Challengers must have three years of financial services experience. All 100-Day Advisor Challengers will receive $500 off the cost of the RMA® program. Fees include the online course, virtual capstone, and first examination attempt. Applications must be submitted by April 26, 2021 for the May 3, 2021 kick-off.

For more information on the 100-Day Advisor Challenge, visit: https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/advisor-challenge

About the Investments & Wealth Institute®

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors.

SOURCE Investments & Wealth Institute

