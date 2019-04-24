The Invictus Foundation Is Proud to Announce Coach Bryan Hoddle as Its Chief Program Officer

SEATTLE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Foundation™, a national nonprofit organization providing individual and family behavioral health counseling services with licensed behavioral health practitioners across the U.S to uniformed service members, veterans and their families, announces the appointment of Coach Bryan Hoddle as its Chief Program Officer (CPO). "This is another major milestone in the growth and maturation of our Organization," states Peter J. Whalen, the Founder and CEO of the Invictus Foundation. "Coach Hoddle has superb credentials in kinesiology, prosthetics, physical recovery and fitness. He has worked extensively with veterans and active duty personnel as well as amateur and professional athletes. His career may be viewed by going to www.bryanhoddle.com.

We Take Care of Our Own

Coach Hoddle will be responsible for development, implementation and management of the programs of physical activity that fulfill the mission and vision of the Invictus Foundation. This responsibility will span the continuum of programming in fitness, aquatics, recreation and athletics. Coach Hoddle's primary responsibility will be developing world class programs in the aforementioned areas for injured active duty military personnel and veterans sponsored through and by the Invictus Foundation.

Peter J. Whalen, CEO of the Invictus Foundation, states, "In the years ahead, Coach Hoddle will closely consult with me in preparation for the groundbreaking on our first TBI (traumatic brain injury) & Psychological Health Center. We anticipate the new Western Regional Center will be located in Orting, Washington. "Bryan will provide the expertise and knowledge base to help me bring the physical recovery and fitness aspects of this project to life," Whalen said.

Coach Hoddle has worked extensively with injured soldiers helping amputees, traumatic brain injuries, blind and wheelchair soldiers. He has been honored by the Washington State House of Representatives with HR 4675 for his work teaching, coaching, working with athletes with disabilities and Soldiers/Veterans as well as having been awarded a 2014 USA Track and Field Presidential Award.

In August of 2002, he was named Program Director for the USA Paralympics Track and Field Performance Coaching Staff. In the summer of 2000, he served as Assistant Manager for the World Junior Track and Field Team. He was selected Head Coach for the 2004 USA Paralympics Track and Field Team held in Athens, Greece.

Bryan is a nationally respected motivational speaker, having spoken to over 200 schools, organizations, and businesses over the past 20 years. He talks to business leaders, civic leaders, athletes, parents and school children about the five characteristics of a champion and how to apply those in one's life; Vision, Focus, Persistence, Discipline and Commitment.

"I was so pleased when Peter asked me to assume the role of the Chief Program Officer for the Invictus Foundation," states Coach Hoddle. "He and I have had a long-term collaboration around his dream of improving access and service levels for behavioral health services to uniformed services personnel, veterans and their families as well as the physical recovery and fitness aspects of their "new normal" that stretch back to his founding of the Invictus Foundation nine years ago. I have always believed that he had the leadership skills, competency, credibility and character to one day bring his vision to life."

About the Invictus Foundation

Invictus Foundation™ is a national nonprofit organization providing individual and family behavioral health counseling services regardless of their ability to pay to active duty military service members, veterans and their families. Invictus Foundation partners with behavioral health providers across the U.S. to provide improved access and increased behavioral health services to uniformed personnel, veterans and their families www.invictusfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Peter J Whalen

213019@email4pr.com

425-228-0419

SOURCE Invictus Foundation

Related Links

https://invictusfoundation.org

