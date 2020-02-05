The Invictus Foundation Secures Substantive Grant from BNSF Railway to Continue to Scale Its Welcome Home Networks Nationally and Begin Development of Its TBI & Psychological Health Centers

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Foundation™, a national nonprofit organization providing individual and family behavioral health counseling services with licensed behavioral health practitioners to military members, veterans and their families, announces a grant from BNSF Railway to continue to scale its Welcome Home Network™ program and services.

"BNSF Railway awarded the grant to support the ongoing efforts to scale the Welcome Home Network™ regionally and nationally and to assist the Invictus Foundation in continuing to develop its public awareness campaign addressing military behavioral health issues," said Gus Melonas, BNSF's Director of Public Affairs. "BNSF values the team work experience that military personnel provide and as a result BNSF is a major employer of veterans and we will continually add their experience to our work force in the future," states Mr. Melonas. "We've learned from experience that there are lots of parallels between the military and our work. We're both 24/7 environments. Many of our jobs are outdoors, a physical environment and mission-focused. The railway industry is one long relay chain, like the military."

"Through BNSF Railway's generosity and indefatigable commitment to our uniformed services personnel, veterans and their families we will continue to raise awareness about the psychological impact of war, to reduce stigma, and to raise awareness about the Welcome Home Network's™ services," said Peter J. Whalen, Founder and CEO of the Invictus Foundation™.

"The grant will help us continue our work to normalize what our military members, veterans and their families are experiencing and support the sacrifices that they are making by providing critical and confidential behavioral health support on a sliding fee schedule that includes no cost. Importantly, it also allows the Invictus Foundation to move into the planning and development phase of its Western Region TBI & Psychological Health Center to be located in the Puget Sound Basin."

The Welcome Home Network's™ licensed volunteer behavioral health professionals are available to active duty service members, members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, veterans and their families who have separated or retired from any branch of military service. The principal issues confronting this Community are lack of access, lack of services and finally lack of health care benefits. The Invictus Foundation's™ Welcome Home Networks™ have been designed to fill that void.

About Invictus Foundation™

Invictus Foundation™ is a nonprofit 501(c) (3), founded in March 2010 by Peter J. Whalen, a career health systems and services executive, in the Seattle, WA area. Mr. Whalen is also a Vietnam veteran. The Organization is dedicated to meeting the behavioral health needs of our uniformed services personnel, veterans and their families.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF is one of America's leading transportation companies. BNSF Railway is the product of nearly 400 different railroad lines that merged or were acquired over the course of 160 years. BNSF played a central role in settling and growing the American West, and today BNSF continues to have a significant impact in meeting the needs of shippers and serving the economy.

CONTACT:

Peter J. Whalen

Invictus Foundation

5412 NE 6th Court / Ste 200

Renton, WA 98059-4982

Email: 233434@email4pr.com

P: 1-855-544-PTSD (7873)

SOURCE Invictus Foundation