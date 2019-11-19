NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America 2020-2024: About this market

This invisible orthodontics market in North America analysis considers sales from clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces products. Our study also finds the sales of the invisible orthodontics market in North America in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America. In 2019, the clear aligners segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as comfort will play a significant role in the clear aligners segment to maintain its market position. Also, our invisible orthodontics market in North America report looks at factors such as increasing number of dental conditions, increasing number of product launches, and business strategies. However, high costs associated with orthodontic procedures, complications associated with orthodontic, and dental biomaterial evaluation tests in orthodontics may hamper the growth of the invisible orthodontics market in North America over the forecast period.



Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America: Overview

Increasing number of dental conditions

Increasing periodontal disease and orthodontic cases such as malocclusion, rising incidence of tooth cavities and loss of teeth, and growing prevalence of malocclusion conditions have increased the need for orthodontic devices, which are driving the demand for invisible orthodontic devices. The extensive consumption of sugar-rich food products by children and young adults in the region is also contributing to the increasing prevalence of periodontal conditions. This increasing number of dental conditions will lead to the expansion of the invisible orthodontics market in North America at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Digitization driven by CAD/CAM technology

The evolution of dental materials, advances in computer science, and integration of digitization in healthcare have resulted in the development of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry. CAD and CAM technology is used to develop advanced orthodontic products. The CAD/CAM systems comprise a scanner to transform the geometry of a real object into digital data, software for data processing, and production technology to realize the desired product. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the invisible orthodontics market in North America is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., Altaris Capital Partners LLC, American Orthodontics Corp., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc.

Also, the invisible orthodontics market in the North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



