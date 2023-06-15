The Invus Group Congratulates CAVA on NYSE IPO

News provided by

The Invus Group, LLC

15 Jun, 2023, 14:01 ET

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15th, CAVA Group Inc. ("Cava") (NYSE: CAVA), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that brings heart, health, and humanity to food, began trading on NYSE, having priced its initial public offering of 14,444,444 shares at $22.00 per share.

The Invus Group, LLC ("Invus"), through its affiliate Artal International S.C.A. ("Artal"), is proud to have been a partner of Cava since Cava's 2015 Series A investment round. Artal remains Cava's largest shareholder following the public offering. Invus Managing Directors Philippe Amouyal and Benjamin Felt serve on Cava's Board of Directors.

"We wholeheartedly congratulate Cava's founders Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Moshovitis, and Brett Schulman and the entire Cava team on this significant milestone and beginning of a new chapter for the company," said Felt. "We have been deeply honored to partner with Cava on their journey from a handful of restaurants to now hundreds across the United States, and we look forward to seeing Cava continue to spread the Mediterranean way in the years to come."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invus and Artal

Invus, as exclusive investment advisor to Artal, is a global equity investment firm with an evergreen capital structure, operating out of offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Since its founding in 1985, Invus has focused on empowering entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial teams to transform their industries across both public and private equity investments.

SOURCE The Invus Group, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.