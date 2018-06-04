LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The ion exchange resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2022.



The ion exchange resins market is projected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2017 to USD 1.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing use of nuclear energy to generate electricity in emerging countries. Another factor driving the growth of the ion exchange resins market is the growing urbanization and increasing affluence in the APAC region. However, factors such as the volatility of raw material prices and increasing competition from the reverse osmosis membrane in the demineralization application are restraining the growth of the ion exchange resins market. Most of the raw materials used in the production of ion exchange resins are petroleum products. The prices of these raw materials have been highly volatile in recent times, touching a five-year low, which affected the growth of the market. In addition, the reverse osmosis membrane technology is a major competitor of ion exchange resins in the demineralization application in end-use industries such as water treatment, especially in thermal power stations and chemical plants.



Chelation and adsorbent resins market to be the fastest-growing in ion exchange resins market during forecast period

Chelation and adsorbent resins is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment during 2017 to 2022.Chelation resins are used in metal separation processes, especially in agricultural applications.



Adsorbent resins are used in industrial applications such as the production of foods & beverages. The high growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for processed food and agricultural demand in emerging economies such as China, India, and others.



APAC ion exchange resins market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

Increasing demand in end-use industries such as power, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and others will drive the market for ion exchange resins in the APAC region.China is the biggest market in the world for ion exchange resins owing to its well-established industrial base.



The slow growth rate in the North American and European markets is expected to affect the demand for ion exchange resins in these regions during the forecast period.

The market sizes estimated in this study have been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories:

• By Company Type: Tier I - 25%, Tier II - 50%, and Tier III - 25%

• By Designation: C Level - 20%, Director Level - 30%, and Others - 50%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 25%, South America - 15%, and the Middle East & Africa - 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the ion exchange resins market that include DowDuPont (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. (India), and Purolite Corporation (US). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the ion exchange resins market.



RESEARCH COVERAGE

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the ion exchange resins market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall ion exchange resins market. In this report, the ion exchange resins market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region.



