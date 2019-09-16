Ion milling system market to grow at CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ion milling system market is likely to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by factors such as growing demand for high-end microscopy systems in various applications and technological advancements in microscopes. Increasing demand from emerging economies is expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the ion milling system market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost restrains the growth of the market.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5812609/?utm_source=PRN

SEM electron microscopy type to hold a significant share of the ion milling system market by 2024

High demand for SEM electron microscopy type in various applications provides opportunities for the growth of the ion milling system market.SEM is one of the most widely used techniques in materials research laboratories to reveal information about samples under observation regarding external morphology, topography, surface features, and orientation.



Hence, increasing demand for SEM in various applications for multiple purposes is expected to provide ample opportunities for the ion milling system market.



Semiconductor manufacturing to hold a significant share of the ion milling system market by 2024

The ion milling system market for semiconductor manufacturing accounted for the largest share in 2018.In semiconductor manufacturing, metrology and inspection are essential for seamless management during the manufacturing process.



TEM is one of the important technologies deployed in semiconductor manufacturing.It is expected to play a vital role in the development of this sector in the future due to its high-resolution analytical abilities.



Hence, the growing demand for various electron microscopy techniques is expected to increase the demand for ion milling system in the coming years.



APAC to be the largest shareholder in ion milling system market by 2024

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the ion milling system market during the forecast period.APAC leads the ion milling system market due to the dynamic changes in terms of receptiveness toward new technologies and advancements in various industry organizations.



This region has become a global focal point for major investments and business expansion opportunities.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 23%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 42%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 20%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 45%

• By Region: North America = 41%, Europe = 22%, APAC = 31%, and RoW = 6%



Key players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Veeco Instruments Inc. (US)

• Leica Microsystems GmbH (Germany)

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

• Gatan, Inc. (US)

• Intlvac Thin Film Corporation (US)

• AJA International Inc. (US)

• Nano-Master, Inc. (US)

• Nordiko Technical Services Ltd. (UK)

• scia Systems GmbH (Germany)

• Technoorg Linda Co. Ltd. (Hungary)



Research Coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the ion milling system market, segmented based on product type, electron microscopy type, sample material, application, and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into cross-section milling and flat surface milling.



Based on electron microscopy type, the market is segmented into SEM, TEM, and FIB.Based on sample material, the market is segmented into metals, ceramics, composites, polymers, and other materials.



Based on application, the market is segmented into forensic laboratories, geological institutes, semiconductor manufacturing, medical research institutes, food analysis, and others. The study also forecasts the size of the market segmented based on region—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to buy the report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the industrial hose market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the industrial hose market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall, as well as segment-based, market size across different materials, media, industry, and regions.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the growth of the market.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, along with the product launches and developments; partnerships, agreement, and contracts; and acquisitions strategies implemented by key players in the market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5812609/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

