LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT in Banking and Financial Services market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52.1% during the forecast period



The global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market size is expected to grow from USD 249.4 million in 2018 to USD 2,030.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 52.1% during the forecast period. The convergence of operational and information technology and increasing use of IoT devices in product, application, and premises monitoring for connected banking are some of the factors driving the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market. Increasing global investments in IoT and focus on services with real-time data flow are the main growth opportunities in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market. However, data protection and privacy concerns, and lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability are anticipated to be the major restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Monitoring is a cloud-based end-to-end monitoring solution that operates multiple machines from remote locations.This solution provides a broad implementation of the business scenario.



It has various application areas, such as smart parking, healthcare, fleet management, supply chain management, and manufacturing.The monitoring solution provides cost-effective maintenance, improves customer service, and creates new business opportunities.



For instance, a financial institution could use the monitoring solution to track ATMs, customer assets, and premises.Moreover, the monitoring solution can be easily deployed over SCADA systems using GPRS and CDMA cellular networks.



Post the cost reduction in cellular data, the deployment of the monitoring solution has become even easier and cost-effective, and helps improve business operations.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe, during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market during the forecast period, owing to dynamic adoption of new technologies and aggressive initiatives to upsurge the IoT ecosystem for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Europe is expected to record the second highest growth rate in the global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market.The region comprises major growing economies, such as the UK and Germany, which offer growth opportunities for vendors in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market.



The increasing requirement for agile, connected, and cashless payments, and the overall speed and responsiveness of connected financial solutions are expected to be the most important driving factors for the growth of the European IoT in Banking and Financial Services market.

The IoT in Banking and Financial Services market includes various major vendors, such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Capgemini (France), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), Software AG (Germany), and Vodafone (UK).



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market by component (solutions and services), end user, organization size, and region.



