The Iowa Clinic Partners with MyHealthDirect to Enable Patient Self-Scheduling

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthDirect, the national leader in digital care coordination solutions, today announced its partnership with The Iowa Clinic, the largest physician owned multi-specialty group in Central Iowa. Together, they have implemented a patient self-scheduling platform that connects the group's primary care physicians and providers with patients seeking a simpler way to access care. Patients are now able to schedule appointments online at The Iowa Clinic's website 24/7 at their convenience. The Iowa Clinic selected MyHealthDirect in large part due to their extensive experience with both consumer scheduling and staff scheduling on behalf of patients. The Iowa Clinic enabled this new service with Family Medicine and Internal Medicine physicians.

"We are committed to meeting and exceeding patient expectations. MyHealthDirect allows us to improve the patient experience by offering a simple, convenient way to schedule an appointment online," said C. Edward Brown, CEO of The Iowa Clinic. "Internally, the solution also helps us maximize staff efficiency and quickly get patients the care they need," said Brown.

"We know that patients are seeking convenience and simplicity when scheduling care," said Tom Cox, CEO of MyHealthDirect. "We are proud to partner with The Iowa Clinic to bring the benefits of digital solutions that support their vision of patient satisfaction and a top rate healthcare experience."

This new integration ensures the best provider match for patients using automated business rules built into the solution that qualify patients and culminates in the ability to book the right appointment in real time. Smart phone notifications are also enabled, which help patients stay engaged and remember their appointments. The service integrates with The Iowa Clinic's GE Group Management practice management system ensuring patient records are updated seamlessly and securely in real time. Through this new channel, patients have more timely access to care.

"We understand that providing high-quality and efficient healthcare is a challenging and complex undertaking. This integrated solution helps provide the best experience and a real-time access solution for consumers and physicians," said Cox. To learn more, watch this case study video.

Formed in 1994, The Iowa Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned multi-specialty group in the Des Moines community with more than 250 physicians and healthcare providers practicing in 42 specialties. Our primary location is a 170,000 square foot state of the art medical facility located in West Des Moines. We have 7 other clinic sites throughout the Des Moines Metropolitan area as well as numerous outreach clinics in rural areas. Our population base is 1.1 million patients averaging 420,000 visits per year.

MyHealthDirect, a leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, partners with many of the nation's largest health systems and health plans to make it easy for people to access healthcare. Our intuitive technology guides consumers to the right care and enables real-time scheduling through any access channel: on the web, in call centers, and in provider offices. Through our consultative services, we bring insights and actionable analytics to our customers, improving outcomes and enhancing the patient experience. Learn more at myhealthdirect.com.

