"The IPO Playbook" From the CFO Who Took Salesforce, Pandora and Yext Public Delivers an Insider's Perspective on How To Take a Company Public

Cakebread makes the case that the best long-term strategy for most companies is going public. He urges companies go out earlier both to finance their growth and attract key talent. He also points out the importance of setting the initial offering at a price that everyday investors can afford. He then discusses virtually every aspect of the IPO process, from making the decision to timing, preparation and execution.

"The IPO Playbook" by Steve Cakebread, the CFO who took Salesforce, Pandora, and Yext public.

The step-by-step guide is both an invaluable reference and an enjoyable read that incorporates stories from Cakebread's varied IPO experiences and his earlier career at Autodesk, Silicon Graphics and Hewlett Packard.

Topics include assessing the company's readiness to go public, selecting the "right" teams (both internal and external), and working with bankers and investors. Cakebread also discusses choosing the right software and accounting systems, developing transparent governance, conducting an effective road show and handling the IPO day itself. An extensive IPO timeline details the steps and milestones leading to the IPO day, and a chapter is devoted to functioning as a public company.

Reviewers have been enthusiastic. Kirkus Reviews said that, "Entrepreneurs who envision going public will find value on every page." Foreword Clarion Review gave the book five stars, and BlueInkReview commented that "this highly professional guide delivers a valuable orientation to an intimidating and mostly opaque process."

Early praise for the book also came from NYSE President Stacey Cunningham, Salesforce Co-CEO and Chairman Marc Benioff, Bill.com CEO René Lacerte, SolarWinds President and CEO Kevin Thompson, Salesforce President and CFO Mark Hawkins, and others.

In addition to leading the financial teams that took Yext, Pandora and Salesforce to successful IPOs, Cakebread serves on the board of Bill.com, which went public in December 2019, and sat on the boards of SolarWinds and eHealth as they went public. Earlier, Steve served as CFO for Autodesk, vice president of finance for Silicon Graphics (now SGI) and director of finance for Hewlett-Packard.

More information about "The IPO Playbook" is available at www.theipoplaybook.com.

Title: The IPO Playbook Subtitle: An Insider's Perspective on Taking Your Company Public and How to

Do It Right Author: Steve Cakebread Publisher: Silicon Valley Press (SiliconValleyPress.net) Available: December 10, 2020 ISBN: 978-1-7339591-2-4 (hardcover):

978-1-7339591-3-1 (e-book) Price: US$29.95 (hardcover), US$18.00 (e-book)

Twitter: @smcakebread

Website: TheIPOPlaybook.com

SOURCE The IPO Playbook, Steve Cakebread

