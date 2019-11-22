The iQ Group Global Announces Another High-Profile Appointment with Mr. Leon Kempler AM Joining the GBS Inc. Board

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iQ Group Global, an enterprise dedicated to developing early stage bioscience assets, announced today that it has made another high-profile appointment. Mr Leon Kempler AM, a highly experienced business leader of the APAC region, is The Group's third appointment to be announced this week. He has joined The Group as a Non-Executive Director to the GBS Inc. Board.

Based in New York, GBS Inc. is a biotechnology diagnostic company and a member of The iQ Group Global. It owns the license to commercialize the patent-protected Saliva Glucose Biosensor in the Asia Pacific region, which holds the largest population of people living with diabetes globally. The Saliva Glucose Biosensor is the first non-invasive saliva-based glucose test with the aim of replacing painful finger-prick blood testing.

Formally recognized in his field, Mr Kempler received the Medal of Order from the Governor General in both 1998 and 2018, recognizing his services to Australia's international business relations and contribution to Australia's development in culture, education, and medicine. Having established a successful career spanning the IT, communications, and software industries, Mr Kempler holds an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Deakin University and Fellowships from Monash University, Technion Institute of Science and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

With more than 30 years' experience, Mr Kempler's current honorary roles also include: President of Museums Victoria; Chairman of the Advisory Council of the National Science and Technology Centre - Questacon; National Chairman of the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce; Director of the Sir General John Monash Foundation; Director of Wonderment Walk Victoria; and International Adviser for the Israel Science, Technology & Innovation Policy Institute.

Mr Kempler's past honorary roles include: Director of the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation; Chairman of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival; and Vice Chancellor Professorial Fellow, Monash University.

"The depth and diversity of Leon's experience makes him an invaluable addition to the GBS Inc. Board.," said Dr. George Syrmalis Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The iQ Group Global. "We are very privileged to have Leon on our board. His business and science acumen make him an asset to the team and the commercialization of the Saliva Glucose Biosensor in the APAC region" he said.

"I'm proud to be joining the GBS Inc. Board and to have the opportunity to contribute to the business development of the Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a world-first medical device" said Mr Kempler. "The iQ Group Global is a purposeful group of companies, determined to make a positive impact on the world and I am thrilled to support their mission."

About The iQ Group Global

The iQ Group Global is a group of companies that find, fund and develop bioscience discoveries to create life-changing medical innovations. For more information please visit theiqgroupglobal.com.

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a biosensor diagnostic technology company launching the world's first non-invasive saliva based glucose test in the Asia Pacific Region. GBS Inc. is a member of The iQ Group Global.

For more information visit www.glucosebiosensor.com.

