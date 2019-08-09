The iQ Group Global named one of Australia's Top 5 Most Innovative Companies 2019

The iQ Group Global ranked #5 on the Health Industries list, from more than 800 nominated organisations across Australia and New Zealand. The assessment measures a top innovation of the past twelve months.

The iQ Group Global was recognised for its innovation, the Saliva Glucose Biosensor which is the first non-invasive, pain-free replacement for finger prick glucose testing for people living with diabetes. Currently, more than 425 million people live with diabetes globally.

The Group was also recognised for its unique enterprise model, which is designed to find, fund and develop life-changing bioscience discoveries, and take them to the people who need them most.

"At The iQ Group Global, innovation is in our blueprint. We are thrilled to be recognised as one of Australia's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 as we continue our relentless pursuit to turn bioscience discoveries into tangible medical innovations for people all over the world," Chief Executive Officer of The iQ Group Global, Dr George Syrmalis said.

The prestigious annual list, published by The Australian Financial Review and BOSS Magazine, is based on a rigorous assessment process managed by Australia's leading innovation consultancy, Inventium, in conjunction with a panel of industry expert judges.

Specifically, the judges look at how valuable the problem is that the innovation is solving, the quality and uniqueness of the solution, and the level of impact that the innovation has had. Judges also assess internal elements such as innovation culture, strategy, resources and process, which demonstrate a sustainable and repeatable approach to innovation. For the first time in 2019, organisations were ranked directly against their peers across ten industry lists.

About The iQ Group Global

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saFxdfLyuPU&feature=youtu.be

The iQ Group Global enterprise provides a turnkey solution for bioscience companies, spanning corporate advisory and investment banking, through to research, development, and commercialisation of life science assets. https://theiqgroupglobal.com/

About the Saliva Glucose Biosensor

The Saliva Glucose Biosensor is the world's first non-invasive, saliva-based replacement for finger-prick glucose testing for people living with diabetes. The technology was invented at the Centre for Organic Electronics at the University of Newcastle, where The iQ Group Global continues to develop the innovation. With the Saliva Glucose Biosensor, our goal is to free the 450 million people living with diabetes globally from painful and invasive blood monitoring devices, giving them a better quality of life. https://theiqgroupglobal.com/our-tech/

About the AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies list

The AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies list (previously the BRW Most Innovative Companies list) is now in its eighth year. The list ranks the most innovative organisations in Australia and New Zealand, and is the only ational list of its kind. For the first time in 2019, the list was broken down into 10 industry categories, effectively ranking organisations against their peers. The list is judged and compiled by Inventium – Australia's leading innovation consultancy. Inventium uses a unique, scientifically proven approach to help organisations grow through innovation. In 2019, the list comprised of ten industry lists of ten, compiled from over 800 nominations, and 400 shortlisted organisations. https://mostinnovative.com.au/

About The Australian Financial Review

For more than 50 years The Australian Financial Review has been the authority on business, finance and investment news in Australia. It has a reputation for independent, award-winning journalism and is essential read-ing for Australia's business and investor community. The Australian Financial Review is owned by Fairfax Media Limited [ASX: FXJ], a leading multiplatform media company in Australasia. https://www.afr.com/

SOURCE The iQ Group Global

Related Links

https://theiqgroupglobal.com

