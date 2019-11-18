The iQ Group Global Welcomes Dr. Jonathan Arambula as Vice President of Research, OncoTEX Inc.

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iQ Group Global, an enterprise dedicated to developing early stage bioscience assets, announced that Dr. Jonathan Arambula will join The iQ Group Global as the Vice President of Research, OncoTEX Inc.

OncoTEX Inc. is a member company of The iQ Group Global that specializes in the development of oncology drugs. Its novel anticancer drug platform, TEX Core has the ability to develop a range of well-tolerated, MRI-detectable cancer therapeutics that target drug-sensitive and drug-resistant solid tumours.

In his role as Vice President of Research, Dr. Arambula will serve as a key member of the Translational Research & Early Development Team, where he will be responsible for formulating and executing the research strategy for the TEX Core anticancer platform. As the co-inventor of OxaliTEX, Dr. Arambula is uniquely positioned to drive the development of OxaliTEX and other compounds using the TEX Core platform.

"We're delighted to welcome Dr. Arambula to the iQ Group Global team," said Dr. George Syrmalis Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The iQ Group Global. "As we commence on our mission to transform oncology therapy with the TEX Core anticancer platform, having an executive of Dr. Arambula's caliber will be invaluable to our success."

Dr. Arambula brings decades of experience in oncology research and therapeutics to the iQ Group Global team. He joins The iQ Group Global from the University of Texas, where he served as a Research Associate and Lecturer focused on the discovery of novel cancer therapeutics in the Department of Chemistry. Prior to that, Dr. Arambula was an assistant professor of Biochemistry at Georgia Southern University. He received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champain and served as an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Fellow at both the University of Texas and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"I am excited to join The iQ Group Global and help guide them in their mission to create life-changing medical innovations," said Dr. Jonathan Arambula, Vice President of Research, OncoTEX Inc. "Our research shows that, once developed, OxaliTEX will be a cost-effective, highly impactful treatment that will give cancer patients a much better quality of life, during the biggest fight of their life."

About The iQ Group Global

The iQ Group Global is a consortium of companies that find, fund and develop bioscience discoveries into life-changing medical innovations.

