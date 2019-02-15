The IR "Light Wave Stripper" Goes Beyond Heat for Multiple Uses

BRADLEY, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of interest is being generated by a new product called the Light Wave Stripper which was one of the products featured in "Start Up Alley" at the Greenbuild Chicago Conference held at McCormick Place in Chicago last November. This paint stripping device utilizes advanced infrared technology which passes through the old paint coatings and lifts it off from underneath. Heat guns and the few other DIY infrared units on the market rely on heat to melt the binders to strip paint, with mixed results. The Light Wave Stripper cleanly lifts and removes multiple layers of paint on wood in 60 seconds without the use of any chemicals. A simple scraping action is all that is needed. However, further testing is showing that other uses such as removal of old aggressive adhesive tape, removal of difficult industrial paint on steel and aluminum, and removal of paint on some types of plaster can also be achieved.

The Light Wave Stripper was designed for the professional who does volume paint stripping on a regular basis. It can be used indoors or outdoors for paint stripping and other tasks. It works so quickly, efficiently, and easily, that a whole new rhythm of paint removal has to be developed by the end user. Instead of a project taking 2 days, it can take one to two hours depending on its intricacy. It is the profitable process of saving money by achieving difficult work easily, in a short amount of the time, and leaving the wood substrate perfectly clean and unaltered. Chemical use can harm the wood and change the pH which requires that the wood then be neutralized.

Anyone who has ever stripped anything knows how difficult and tedious paint stripping can be. Many of the chemicals used in paint stripping are toxic and not safe for humans to breathe or touch. One of the main chemicals in chemical paint strippers is methylene chloride, is known to be hazardous and has been documented to have caused several fatalities. Methylene chloride has recently been banned by several big box stores such as Lowes, Sherwin Williams, and Home Depot because of this. The Light Wave Stripper can provide an answer for end users, including DYI's through rental of this tool. Several stores have expressed interest in the Light Wave Stripper being provided as a rental tool to DYI's.

The removal of old tape on boats, cars, and airplanes can be a tough job because of the aggressive adhesives that are used to adhere them. The Light Wave Stripper removes these tapes as easily as it does multiple layers of paint in 60 seconds. The military is currently reviewing and testing this method for tape removal off of the bottom of airplanes.

Some paints are extremely difficult to remove due to their chemical makeup. The deck paint used on cargo planes and ships is one of example. Typically, this paint is applied to steel decking. The Light Wave Stripper can easily remove this paint off of steel substrates.

"The Light Wave Stripper works differently than infrared devices that are available to the general public", says Gail Wallace, President of Light Wave Stripping. "It is a new advanced form of IR that is super charged." It is a great alternative to using chemicals for stripping. Chemical use adds to the burden of Global Climate Change. Data from the EPA shows in 2015, 3.4 million pounds of methylene chloride went into the environment. In the path of making the environment safer, cleaner, and more sustainable, the Light Wave Stripper continues to surprise its developers with the many potential ways it can to help solve Global Climate Change, a major goal of the company. For more information, please visit our website http://www.lightwavestripping.com or call 815-937-0556.

About Light Wave Stripping Inc.

Light Wave Stripping is a 2 year old company focused on the development and commercialization of the Light Wave Stripper. The Light Wave Stripper has a patent pending status.

About Gail Wallace

Gail Wallace is the Founder and President of both Light Wave Stripping Inc. and Restoration Works Inc. She has a lifetime interest in preserving historic buildings, which all have original forest wood features. Wallace is a leader in the movement to save this now rare wood and restore it using Green techniques and technologies. She invented and developed the Light Wave Stripper as a method of sensitively removing old paint off of wood.

About Restoration Works Inc.

Gail Wallace is founder and President of Restoration Works Inc., a 35 year old company that has focused on the historic restoration of windows and doors. They have restored windows and doors on many high profile buildings such as the Rookery, Orchestra Hall, and the Old Water Tower in Chicago; Silliman College and The Yale Art Gallery at Yale University; Building #3 at the National Institutes of Health; and many other projects in the Washington DC area.

