The "Iron Giants Of Asphalt" Will Crown Its 2019 Season Champion At Bristol Motor Speedway On October 12th

Ricky Rude (two-time defending champion) holds a slim 13-point edge over Mark "Wheel Man" Noble entering the finale. Marshall "Pig Pen" Davis & Allen "Turbo" Boles remain in contention, both within 100 points of the leader. This is setup to be a spectacular finish, as the entire Bandit drivers are looking forward to taking home the checkered flag at Bristol.

"Last year's Bandit Big Rig Series was a thrill as fans in this area got to see these Iron Giants at speeds of over 100 mph for the first time," said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Not only will these drivers be racing hard to claim a victory on the 'Holy Grail of Short Tracks', four drivers will be battling for the season championship title."

The Fan Series Truck Show begins at 9:00 am, complete with activities for the kids and plenty of big rigs for fans to vote on – for more info visit www.fanseriestruckshow.com. The first 2,500 kids will receive a Bandit drawstring bag with coloring book. There's also a Lil' Bandits Big Wheel Race on the track, along with giveaways during intermission.

Gates open at 11:00 am; meet the drivers from 1:00 – 3:00 pm & green flag drops at 3:30 pm. Tickets just $15 online & $30 at the gate - kids 8 & under are FREE! Fans can purchase infield access pass for $50 or an exclusive premium ticket is available for $100 (minors under the age of 14 are not permitted in the infield during racing). Visit www.banditseries.com/bristol to reserve your tickets.

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig truck racing to short tracks in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team, and something new and exciting for the motorsports fan. Please visit www.banditseries.com for more information.

