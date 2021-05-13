The IRONMAN Group and IRONMAN Foundation DE&I Initiative "Race For Change" Kicks Off Community Engagement Efforts at Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship in Tulsa

The Race For Change initiative is aimed to increase Black triathletes as well as other diverse groups nationwide Tweet this

Coinciding with the Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN® Tulsa triathlon race week (race day being Sunday, May 23) and to begin its campaign of addressing these access hurdles across North America, Race for Change will be championing diversity, equity & inclusion efforts at a special event on Friday, May 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Tulsa and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Metro Tulsa.

The Friday, May 21 event will feature giveaways and donations to the Tulsa area YMCA and the local Boys & Girls Club, introducing triathlon to the next generation of diverse IRONMAN participants. The partnership with the YMCA of Greater Tulsa will offer free swimming lessons and swim safety curriculum for children attending the local elementary school near the Greenwood District.

Partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa will allow giveaways of bikes and helmets as well as bike safety curriculum to children within the inner-city Tulsa community. Speakers during the event will include representatives from The IRONMAN Group, IRONMAN Foundation and from the Tulsa community as well as inspirational professional triathlete and coach Matt Russell who will talk about achieving one's full potential.

The groups will also be participating in efforts to recognize the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre which took place between May 31 and June 1 in 1921.

To preserve and inspire achievements while restoring community culture lost, a mural has been commissioned through the Race for Change initiative, showing future generations that "Anything Is Possible®". The painting of the mural will be created by sisters Elizabeth and Christina Henley along with fellow artist, Melody Allen. All are from Tulsa's Black Moon Collective. The Collective, composed of local black artists, will use a wall in the W.L. Hutcherson branch of the YMCA as their canvas.

In addition, the first one-hundred-yards of the 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN® Tulsa run course, will be adorned with inspirational messages that acknowledges the past and points to a brighter future together. This stretch of the run course takes place in the historic location of Black Wall Street, the heart of where the Tulsa Race Massacre took place in 1921.

The Race for Change campaign was launched in 2020 with an initial pledge of $1 million to support programming that will help ensure equity for athletes in the sport of triathlon, and in the communities where IRONMAN athletes and first-time hopefuls live, train and race. For more information about Race for Change visit, www.ironmanfoundation.org/raceforchange/.

For more information on The IRONMAN Foundation, visit www.ironmanfoundation.org. For more information on The IRONMAN Group, its brands and global event series, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group. Media related inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

About the IRONMAN Foundation

The IRONMAN Foundation creates positive, tangible change in race communities by engaging athletes and volunteers to participate in programs that demonstrate service through sport and commitment to community. Since 2003, over $50,000,000 has been provided through giveback programs led by the IRONMAN Foundation to more than 9,500 local, regional, national and global nonprofit initiatives. Through these partnerships, IRONMAN and Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series participants are powerfully linked to the community and together help leave a positive legacy behind in race communities long after event day. For more information on IRONMAN Foundation programs, including Team IMF, Community Fund, Rock This Town®, Your Journey Your Cause, Race for Change and Women For Tri, visit www.ironmanfoundation.org.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf®, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

Media Contacts:

Dan Berglund

Vice President, Global Communications

The IRONMAN Group

EMAIL: [email protected]



Colby Gorniewicz

Director, Communications – North America

The IRONMAN GROUP

EMAIL: [email protected]



Michon Ellis

CEO

CLOUT, LLC

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE The IRONMAN Group

Related Links

http://www.ironman.com

