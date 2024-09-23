The irrigation timers and controllers market is projected to grow by USD 975.8 Million from 2024-2028, with AI driving market evolution and product innovations boosting revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global irrigation timers and controllers market size is estimated to grow by USD 975.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period. Innovation in product functionality and features is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of smart timers and controllers, However, high product and installation costs poses a challenge - Key market players include Bermad CS Ltd., California Sensor Corp. Dba Calsense, DIG Corp., Fiskars Corp., Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Holman Industries, Hunter Industries Inc., Husqvarna AB, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., K-Rain Manufacturing, Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Skydrop LLC, TALGIL Computing & Control LTD, The Toro Co., Valmont Industries Inc., and Weathermatic.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Agriculture and Non-agriculture), Product (Smart controllers and Basic controllers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Bermad CS Ltd., California Sensor Corp. Dba Calsense, DIG Corp., Fiskars Corp., Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Holman Industries, Hunter Industries Inc., Husqvarna AB, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., K-Rain Manufacturing, Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Skydrop LLC, TALGIL Computing & Control LTD, The Toro Co., Valmont Industries Inc., and Weathermatic

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Irrigation Timers and Controllers market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of smart irrigation systems. Convenience through remote access is a major driving factor, enabling users to customize watering schedules for various zones based on soil type, plant requirements, sun exposure, and nozzle types. Advanced features include automatic weather readings for optimal watering, integration with virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and compatibility with home automation systems such as Nest, Wink, IFTTT, Control4, and Nexia. Companies like Rachio and Rain Bird offer WiFi-enabled controllers, with Rachio's Rachio WiFi Sprinkler Controller featuring voice control and Rain Bird's ST8-WiFi Smart Irrigation Timer offering local weather-adjusted watering schedules. These features will stimulate market growth throughout the forecast period.

The Irrigation Timers and Controllers market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of smart irrigation equipment. Weather-based and sensor-based controllers are trending, providing efficient water usage by adjusting watering schedules based on local weather data, soil moisture levels, and plant requirements. Traditional tap timers are being replaced with smart controllers, reducing water wastage and environmental damage. Drought conditions have accelerated the demand for sustainable irrigation systems. Governmental policies and international organizations promote water conservation through modern farming techniques like micro-irrigation activities. Mechanized irrigation systems, including mechanical and electromechanical timers, computer-based systems, and intelligent controllers, are essential for agricultural production on large farms and non-agricultural lands like lawns, gardens, playgrounds, and golf courses. Sustainability and water conservation are key concerns, with certified products ensuring food security and minimizing climatic conditions' impact. Smart irrigation methods, such as sensor-based and weather-based controllers, conserve water by considering evaporation, transpiration, and plant surface moisture content levels in the root zone. Modern farming techniques and mechanized irrigation facilities are crucial for agricultural lands, ensuring optimal water usage and efficient irrigation systems.

Market Challenges

The irrigation timers and controllers market faces growth challenges due to the substantial cost of purchasing and installing these systems. Many vendors underestimate the implementation expenses until the on-site testing phase. However, advancements in battery technology and economies of scale have led to a decrease in the cost of irrigation timers and controllers over the years. Despite this, a considerable upfront investment is still necessary for large-scale farm fields. End-users must also consider replacement costs. For instance, Rain Bird's ST8O-WIFI Smart Irrigation Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Timer/Controller and 8-Zone controller cost approximately USD200 . Low farm income remains a significant barrier to market growth, making the high product and installation costs a significant inhibitor during the forecast period.

. Low farm income remains a significant barrier to market growth, making the high product and installation costs a significant inhibitor during the forecast period. The Irrigation Timers and Controllers market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient water management in various sectors. The challenges of freshwater and groundwater resources depletion have pushed the need for advanced irrigation systems. OECD countries and emerging economies are investing in soil-moisture based sensors and weather parameters to maintain optimal soil moisture levels. Agriculture sector is the major consumer, but non-agriculture sectors like residential constructions, DIY home lawns, golf courses, and sports grounds also contribute. High-net-worth individuals and cemeteries are also adopting irrigation timers and controllers. Weather-based and sensor-based systems are popular for non-agriculture applications, while agriculture uses controlled environment agriculture, drip or trickle, and sprinkler systems for open fields, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, sugarcane, tea, coffee, turf, forage, ornamental crops, and pastures.

Segment Overview

This irrigation timers and controllers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Agriculture

1.2 Non-agriculture Product 2.1 Smart controllers

2.2 Basic controllers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Agriculture- The global population growth and the resulting food demand increase are driving the agricultural sector to adopt advanced equipment, including irrigation timers and controllers. These technologies help maximize profits by increasing yields and conserving water, becoming increasingly crucial due to rising raw material costs and water scarcity. Key vendors, such as Rain Bird, offer agriculture-specific solutions like the ESP-LXD controller, providing up to 96 hours of continuous runtime. Government initiatives, like agricultural loans in Canada, support farmers in purchasing necessary equipment and improving their operations. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on sustainable farming practices, which focus on efficient resource usage, further fueling the demand for irrigation systems in agriculture.

Research Analysis

The Irrigation Timers and Controllers market encompasses a range of technologies designed to automate and optimize watering systems for both agricultural and non-agricultural applications. These include Weather-based controllers, which adjust irrigation based on current and forecasted weather conditions, and Sensor-based controllers, which use soil moisture sensors to determine when to water. Smart controllers use data from weather and soil sensors to create customized irrigation schedules. Tap Timers and Basic controllers are simpler, manual options for smaller-scale irrigation needs. Water supplies can be a critical consideration, with drought conditions impacting irrigation availability and demand for smart irrigation equipment and systems increasing. Traditional irrigation types like Mechanical and Electromechanical timers are being replaced by Computer-based systems and Intelligent irrigation controllers. International organizations promote water conservation efforts, driving demand for modern farming techniques and non-agricultural applications like Sports grounds, golf courses, Residential properties, Pastures, parks, industrial commercial buildings, cemeteries, and more to adopt efficient irrigation systems.

Market Research Overview

The Irrigation Timers and Controllers market encompasses a range of technologies and applications, from basic timers to smart, sensor-based and weather-based controllers. These systems are used to manage water supplies for agricultural lands and non-agricultural applications such as lawns, gardens, playgrounds, golf courses, and sports grounds. Traditional irrigation types include tap timers and mechanized systems, while smart irrigation methods use local weather data, soil moisture levels, and plant surface moisture to optimize water usage. Drought conditions and sustainability are key considerations in the market, with a focus on water conservation and reducing environmental damage. Governmental policies and international organizations promote sustainable farming and climate-smart agriculture. Modern farming techniques and agricultural automation also drive demand for intelligent irrigation controllers and computer-based systems. Water supplies and watering schedules are influenced by climatic conditions, evaporation, transpiration, and soil moisture content levels. Mechanized irrigation systems, including mechanical and electromechanical timers, are used to optimize water usage and improve agricultural production. Certified products and smartphone control systems offer convenience and precision, while battery-operated controlling systems provide flexibility in remote locations. The market is influenced by factors such as changing lifestyle, outdoor water usage, and extreme water temperatures. Groundwater resources and depleting groundwater resources are also important considerations, as is the impact of irrigation on freshwater resources and the environment. The Irrigation Association and OECD are key organizations involved in promoting best practices and standards in the market. Soil-moisture based sensors and weather parameters play a crucial role in optimizing irrigation, with applications in agriculture and non-agriculture sectors. The market also includes micro-irrigation activities, conventional irrigation systems, and climate-smart agriculture initiatives. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for food security, water conservation, and sustainable farming practices.

