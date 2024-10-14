The Islamic Center of Detroit Celebrates the Opening of Its Free Faith-Based Mental Health Clinic

DETROIT, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) is excited to announce the opening of its faith-based mental health clinic, My Mental Wellness. The ICD opened its doors to the public in January 2000 and has since grown into a recognized pillar of service in the Detroit community. It boasts one of the largest food security programs in Wayne County and is now making history by establishing one of the first-ever fully staffed mental health clinics to be operated inside an Islamic Center in North America.

My Mental Wellness originated as an idea by the ICD youth committee in 2016 and has now come to life. This clinic provides free on-site and virtual therapy and counseling sessions, as well as ASL services, career coaching, annual health fairs, and initiatives for the special needs community. Since January 2023, My Mental Wellness has provided over 1,000 therapy sessions free of charge.

This Wednesday, the ICD will welcome Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Director Elizabeth Hertel of MDHHS, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Mayor Mike Duggan, as well as many State senators and representatives, county and city officials, and community leaders for this special occasion. The ICD will also unveil its plan for the new community health center, which will be completed after renovations are done to the previously abandoned Thaddeus Kosciusko School.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Location: Islamic Center of Detroit, 14350 Tieman Ave., Detroit, MI 48228

Contact:

Danish Hasan, Director of My Mental Wellness

ICD Office: (313) 584-4143

Cell: (352) 610-2168

Email: [email protected]

For more information about My Mental Wellness, please visit www.mymentalwellnessicd.org or follow on social media @mymentalwellness.

About the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD):

The ICD is dedicated to serving the local community through a variety of programs and services aimed at fostering a sense of belonging, supporting personal growth, and promoting social justice. With a commitment to compassion and service, the ICD provides resources and support to individuals and families in need.

