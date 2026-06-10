THE ISLAND RESORT AT FORT WALTON BEACH DEBUTS SEA OATS KITCHEN & BAR, A NEW GULF COAST DINING DESTINATION

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., June 10 , 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach is excited to announce the opening of Sea Oats Kitchen & Bar today, June 10, a reimagined dining destination replacing the resort's former Coastal Kitchen. Rooted in the rhythms of the Gulf Coast, the new concept brings together fresh-caught local seafood, chef-driven specialties and time-honored Southern classics in a setting that is warm, welcoming and unmistakably coastal.

Sea Oats Kitchen & Bar serves breakfast and dinner daily, with additional food service in the lounge. The concept is built as a locals' gathering place open to everyone: resort guests, families and neighbors alike.

The menu is anchored by a seasonal seafood program sourced in partnership with Destin Ice Seafood Market, a fresh seafood market in downtown Destin, Florida, as well as local fishermen and day boats when available. Dinner highlights include Blackened Redfish with crawfish and sweet corn maque choux, Gulf Shrimp and Grits with Tabasco butter and Tasso gravy, Oysters Tabasco with whipped Tabasco herb butter and Gorgonzola cream, and Lump Crab Cakes with Meyer lemon tartar sauce. A rotating Fresh Catch at market price rounds out the seafood offerings. Breakfast features cage-free egg dishes, Belgian Pearl Waffles and Avocado Toast, all served with home-fried seasoned potatoes or Southern grits.

The beverage program centers on a signature Old Fashioned menu featuring house-made syrups, local honey and seasonal infusions, alongside exclusive barrel selections including the Sea Oats Sazerac and Top Shelf Tawny, available only at The Island. A curated tap wall highlights Florida independent craft brewers, with local favorites like 30A Beach Blonde and East Pass IPA rotating throughout the season.

The atmosphere balances a timeless soul with a modern energy, warm lighting, genuine service and a bar that invites guests to stay. The lounge offers casual seating with a full menu of starters, handhelds and salads alongside the full beverage program.

"Sea Oats Kitchen & Bar is more than a new restaurant. It's a new expression of what dining at The Island can be," said Shea Cline, general manager of The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach. "Our culinary team has built a menu that honors the ingredients and traditions of our coastline while bringing something genuinely exciting to the table. We're proud to offer our guests and the local community a place that feels like it's always belonged here."

The opening coincides with a milestone summer at The Island Resort. Sizzle & Smash and The Frosty Palm, the resort's two newest food trucks, are entering their first full summer operating alongside Sea Oats Kitchen & Bar, rounding out a casual, beach-friendly dining lineup. The season also marks the first full summer for Neverland Island Kids Club, offering daily themed activities, morning and evening drop-off camps, and an honorary membership experience for young adventurers while parents enjoy the island at their own pace. For groups and events, The Island offers a range of venues from intimate breakout rooms to sweeping ballrooms and an oceanside garden, all with elevated coastal Florida style. Guests can take advantage of exclusive summer offerings to experience it all.

Sea Oats Kitchen & Bar is located at The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach. The restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner daily, with lounge service available throughout the day. For reservations and more information, visit www.theislandfl.com or call 800-874-8962. Please click here for high-res imagery.

About The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach

Established in 1966 as one of the first resorts on Okaloosa Island, The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach offers 600 feet of private sugar sand beach along the Emerald Coast. This 10-acre, 333-room paradise features three pools, the only swim-up bar, The Grotto, over five onsite dining options, and the opportunity to meet the real-life resident mermaid, Misty the Mermaid, whose presence captivates guests of all ages. The Island also offers a variety of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including the pristine Island Green overlooking the Gulf, the glass-enclosed Tahiti on the pool deck, expansive ballrooms with Gulf and Bay views for a total of over 22,000 sq. ft. of event space. Guests can park their car and never have to leave the resort to experience unmatched relaxation and adventure with amenities like live music, kid's activities, beachside yoga, and vibrant local culture. For reservations, please visit www.theislandfl.com, call toll-free 800-874-8962, or contact a travel agent. Follow The Island on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

For More Media Information:

The Zimmerman Agency

850.668.2222

[email protected]

SOURCE The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach