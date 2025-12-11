The Islands of Islamorada to Host the 2025 All-Star Fishing Championship, Cementing Its Role as the Premier Luxury Resort in the Florida Keys

Ideal for beachside gatherings, the resort will welcome the biggest names in SFC's professional league, spectators and broadcasters to the Sportfishing Capital of the World

ISLAMORADA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 10–14, 2025, the world of sportfishing will turn to the Florida Keys as The Islands of Islamorada hosts the All-Stars Sport Fishing Championship, sponsored by AFTCO. The resort, managed by CoralTree Hospitality, will welcome the world's top anglers to its 600 feet of private shoreline for a multi-day event celebrating the thrill of competitive offshore fishing.

"As avid, lifelong anglers, we designed The Islands of Islamorada as an oasis for fishing enthusiasts, pairing elevated luxury and comfort with the raw beauty of the Florida Keys - one of the world's premier deep-sea and flats fishing destinations," said David Frisbie, founder of Frisbie Group. "Our highly amenitized resort is thoughtfully woven into its natural surroundings, offering guests the serenity of untouched nature without compromise of comfort or convenience. The Islands of Islamorada feels both like a home away from home, and a destination for untapped adventure."

Renowned globally as the Sportfishing Capital of the World, Islamorada offers access to unmatched flats, backcountry, and offshore waters. The Islands of Islamorada is a year-round destination for adventures where fishing enthusiasts can enjoy curated excursions led by the resort's Coastal Concierge, pairing visitors with fourth-generation captains and award-winning guides, as well as eco-excursions blending fishing with opportunities to dive into the vibrant marine ecosystem of The Keys.

A Global Stage for Sportfishing

Sport Fishing Championship is the largest media rights holder for saltwater tournaments worldwide and the only professional league airing live on ESPN platforms and its own streaming platform, SFC+. All-Star Weekend, Presented by AFTCO, will unite elite anglers, enthusiasts, and industry leaders for a first-of-its-kind celebration of the sport, streaming to more than 330 million homes globally.

"We are committed to elevating offshore fishing by giving it the legitimacy it deserves as a professional sport," said Mark Neifeld, SFC Commissioner and CEO. "There's no better place to host our inaugural All-Star Weekend than The Islands of Islamorada, with its unmatched fishing opportunities, deep-rooted heritage that perfectly embodies the spirit of the sport and its awe-inspiring beachside setting."

The festivities begin on December 11 with a welcome happy hour in the evening. December 12 is media day for the competing All-Star Captains, Anglers, and Mates, followed by an opening ceremony taking place at sunset. The competition takes place Saturday and Sunday, with lines in at 8:00AM and lines out at 3:00PM. The awards ceremony takes place on Sunday from 7:00PM - 9:00PM.

Luxury Meets Sportfishing at Islands of Islamorada

As the host venue, The Islands of Islamorada will transform into the epicenter of the tournament with exclusive packages tailored to anglers and their families. The property's 22 three-story waterfront villas designed in a residential style with full kitchens and sweeping ocean vistas, and eight ocean-view suites, provide the ideal retreat after a day on the water.

"The villas are offered for sale and will be exclusively represented by leading luxury real estate brokerage, Ocean Sotheby's International Realty, based in Islamorada, Florida. This presents a rare opportunity to own an exceptional piece of paradise with effortless management and meaningful financial upside. It's a truly turnkey lifestyle investment—one that embodies luxury, legacy, and long-term value. We are looking forward to collaborating with fellow real estate professionals, locally and nationally, to facilitate sales of these villas and to ensure each buyer receives the highest level of service and expertise throughout the process," said Russell Post, Ocean Sotheby's International Realty.

For more information about The Islands of Islamorada or to book a stay, please call (305) 440-3255 or visit www.theislandsofislamorada.com . To engage with us socially, follow us on Instagram at @theislandsofislamorada .

About The Islands of Islamorada

Hidden away in the Upper Florida Keys, The Islands of Islamorada is a well-kept secret, serving as the ultimate playground for those in the know and love life on the water. This intimate residential-style resort comprises 22 waterfront villas, each offering four bedrooms, full kitchens, and outdoor recreation space; and eight one-bedroom hotel suites with ocean views, weaving together the familiar comforts of home with the luxury of five-star hospitality. Two swimming pools, a private beach, marina, state-of-the-art fitness center, and pickleball courts further enhance this intimate enclave. A dedicated concierge team can arrange for a variety of curated activities, including private fishing charters with trusted captains providing unparalleled access to the 'Sportfishing Capital of the World'. Conveniently accessible by car, boat, or seaplane, this natural haven is a 1.5-hour drive from Miami.

About Frisbie Group

Frisbie Group, LLC is a private real estate investment firm based in Palm Beach, Florida, specializing in the reimagination and revitalization of prime real estate assets in strategic locations.

With an investment philosophy rooted in placemaking, Frisbie Group strives to create value at the asset level while significantly enhancing the surrounding community. Forging partnerships with world-class architects and designers ensures both project-specific and community-wide success and positive impact, with thoughtful master planning transforming both single sites and entire neighborhoods under one visionary scope.

Founded by three Frisbie brothers in Boston, as a prudent way to cover the expense of university room and board, the family real estate investment business has since grown into Frisbie Group and is proud to be both a fiduciary to its investors and a steward of its local communities.

About CoralTree Hospitality

CoralTree Hospitality continues to expand its portfolio nationally, with a growing presence and a diverse portfolio of more than 50 lifestyle hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals. Formed in 2018 and based in Denver, CoralTree crafts personalized guest experiences across its collection of exceptional properties located within key metropolitan areas and resort markets. CoralTree has developed initiatives to better serve its team members, communities, stakeholders, and customers, including CoralTree Cares, the company's philanthropic platform. CoralTree is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Lowe, a real estate investment, management, and development firm. For more information, visit www.CoralTreeHospitality.com.

About Sport Fishing Championship

Founded in 2021, the Sports Fishing Championship (SFC) is a competitive sports fishing league representing 16 regions across North America. With a focus on growing the sport and engaging fans through innovation, SFC+ offers a direct-to-consumer OTT platform that delivers unparalleled access to live events, fishing content, and its celebrity-driven team format.

SOURCE The Islands of Islamorada