The Ismael Cala TV Show on Channels in the United States, Puerto Rico and Paraguay

MIAMI, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cara a Cala", the Ismael Cala talk show produced by Cala Enterprises, will air in the United States starting May 20 on the MegaTV channel.

MegaTV viewers will be able to enjoy the first season of the program Monday to Friday at 6 P.M. There will also be a special broadcast at 9 P.M. Sundays.

"I am pleased to announce this distribution agreement with MegaTV for the United States and Puerto Rico, which is part of a global project to broadcast the show in several countries on the continent. I also send a huge greeting to Paraguayan viewers, who now receive the signal thanks to Ñandutí TV and Vamos Por Más Producciones. 'Cara a Cala' is the showcase for interesting people with extraordinary lives, a program of intimate, emotional, profound and entertaining interviews," said Cala.

In Paraguay, "Cara a Cala" can be seen Mondays at 8 P.M. on Ñandutí TV (channel 17 on Tigo Star), which reaches nearly 400,000 households throughout the country by cable.

"Cara a Cala" began as an exclusively YouTube program and is now beginning a broad international run. Figures such as Oscar D'León, Piter Albeiro, Alexis Valdés, David Chocarro, Chucho Valdés, Erika Ender and Adriana Barraza appear in the first programs.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist, for five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the CNN en Español primetime show CALA. Businessman and social entrepreneur, he is the author of eight bestsellers on the topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar" (The power of listening) and "Despierta con Cala" (Wake up with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and holds a bachelor's degree in Art History from Oriente University. He coauthored "Beat the Curve" with Brian Tracy. He is a graduate of the School of Communications at York University in Toronto y has a diploma in Television Production from Seneca College. He is the president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises