The Israel Ministry of Defense will begin testing a robotic unmanned vehicle (M-RCV Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle), developed by the Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), the Tank and APC Directorate, and Israeli security industries

The vehicle will also incorporate sights, an IAI missile launcher, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' 'Spike' missiles. The M-RCV's capabilities include a highly autonomous solution for forward reconnaissance, and controlled lethality in all-terrain conditions. It is operational during the day and night in all-weather scenarios, while emphasizing operational effectiveness, simplicity, minimum operator intervention, and integration into heterogeneous unmanned arrays.

The system was developed as part of the autonomous battlefield concept led in the DDR&D in collaboration with the Tank and APC Directorate while implementing an open architecture for integrating future capabilities and integrating the robot alongside other tools and capabilities.

The system is a joint product of many years of investment by the DDR&D and the Tank and APC Directorate and is expected to start field tests during 2023 in representative scenarios.

