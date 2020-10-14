The IT Market is expected to grow by $ 1.40 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

IT market in Qatar 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the IT market in Qatar and it is poised to grow by $ 1.40 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on IT market in Qatar provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Qatar market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the regulatory compliance, increase in IT consolidation and IT modernization, and increased adoption of mobility solutions. In addition, regulatory compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The IT market in Qatar market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The IT market in Qatar is segmented as below:

By Product

• Services

• Hardware

• Software



By End-user

• Government organizations

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



This study identifies the surging demand for IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the IT market in Qatar growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of BYOD concept and digital transformation and blockchain technology adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our IT market in Qatar covers the following areas:

• IT market in Qatar sizing

• IT market in Qatar forecast

• IT market in Qatar industry analysis



