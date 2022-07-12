The ITeam Ranked on Prestigious Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501

The ITeam been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ITeam has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by Channel Futures. For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and demographics. MSPs that qualify must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures.

Channel Futures is pleased to name The ITeam to the 2022 MSP 501.

"I'm immensely proud to be part of a globally recognized organization," said James Wagner, President, The ITeam. "This is a huge honour for our entire team that recognizes the hard work and dedication they show every day."

This year's list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.

"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."

About The ITeam

The ITeam provides comprehensive IT services to Calgary- and Alberta-based businesses. With more than 25 years of experience, The ITeam offers critical access to Calgary's leading managed IT services technical support, with an emphasis on consistent services that offer companies a competitive advantage.

The ITeam is a partner to any organization that wants access to their own virtual IT services team, with a full range of services available at a moment's notice. From network support to server hosting, the ITeam meets all the technical needs of a business.

Contact:

Shadra Bruce

***@dashfactor.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12924757

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The ITeam