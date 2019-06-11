NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to reach around $7.69 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of about 11% during 2018–2024.



The IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to be driven by multiple factors such as expanding the pool of target population with iron deficiency, the high demand for non-dextran IV iron therapeutics, the increasing demand for iron drugs among dialysis and non-dialysis patients, and the commercial availability of branded iron therapeutics.



The growing prevalence of iron deficiency is driving vendors, government organizations, and healthcare professionals to increase awareness about iron replacement therapies. This is expected to impact the IV and oral iron drugs market significantly. Several types of research and clinical studies have confirmed that early diagnosis and prompt treatment improves the quality of life and physical condition of IDA patients and alleviates fatigue and cognitive deficits. Further, the expected commericlization of branded IV drugs such as Feraccru, Monofer, and Injectafer in newer markets will contribute to the growth of the global IV and oral iron drugs market.



Currently, the IV and oral iron drugs market is scaling new heights due to the increase in strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. These strategic partnerships and in-licensing/out-licensing opportunities will allow key players to gain competitive advantage and increase geographical reach. Further, they will also reduce R&D expenses and offer scope for easy market access among geographies. Originator companies are partnering with large and medium-sized, regional and local, and biotechnology companies to increase the penetration of IV and oral iron drugs worldwide. They are also opting for strategic alliances to receive additional funds for the continued commercialization of drugs among geographies.



The research report on the IV and oral iron drugs market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by Route of Administration (oral and intravenous), applications (nephrology, OBGYN, surgeries, gastroenterology, oncology, and heart failure), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).



The study considers the present scenario of the IV and oral iron drugs market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and analyzes leading and prominent companies operating in the IV and oral iron drugs market.



IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by Route of Administration (ROA), application, and geography. The IV and oral iron drugs market by ROA can be segmented into oral iron drugs and intravenous (IV) iron drugs. The oral iron drugs segment captured more than half of the market in 2018. Oral iron drugs are generally used as the first line of treatment to overcome iron deficiency among children, adults, especially pregnant women. The IV iron drugs market is growing at a faster rate due to expected launches of several branded IV iron drugs in the medicine market. One of the major factors for the significant growth for IV iron drugs is the increased uptake of branded IV drugs in the US and European markets. Hence, the rising global medicine and healthcare expenditure and the accurate and convenient access to IV iron dosages are expected to drive IV and oral iron drugs market during the forecast period.

The IV and oral iron drugs market by application is segmented into nephrology, OBGYN, surgeries, gastroenterology, oncology, and heart failure. In 2018, the nephrology segment accounted for a share of more than half of the IV and oral iron drugs market. The availability of approved prescription iron drugs and the increased demand for IV iron drugs, especially in developed economies for treating ID/IDA in CKD patients are further driving market growth. Over the past few years, the IV and oral iron drugs market has witnessed new IV iron formulations such as iron sucrose. It is replacing high molecular weight iron dextran, especially in dialysis patients. The OBGYN segment constituted around one-third share of the IV and oral iron drugs market in 2018. Also, the IV and oral iron drugs market for gastroenterology is growing at a significant rate and is likely to increase at a similar pace during the forecast period due to the increased need for iron drugs among patients with GI diseases such as IBD and celiac disease.



Market Segmentation by ROA

• Oral Iron Drug

• IVIron Drugs

Market Segmentation by Application

• Nephrology

• OBGYN

• Surgeries

• Gastroenterology

• Oncology

• Heart failure (HF)



IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market: Geography



The IV and oral iron drugs market by geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. In 2018, North America dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. The strong presence of major vendors and a large proportion of the population with ID, coupled with better treatment access to ID and IDA, especially branded drugs, is the primary factor for high market shares. Europe is the second largest market for IV & oral iron drugs. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors in the region. High disease awareness, high uptake of branded iron therapeutics, and accelerated healthcare spending are the primary factors responsible for market growth. APAC is the third largest market for iron therapeutics. It is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years due to growing awareness about the application of iron drugs for chronic disorders. The IV and oral iron drugs market in ROW is growing at a moderate rate. Most end-users prefer generic and OTC oral iron drugs over branded ones in these regions. Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Mexico, South Arabia, and South Africa are expected to emerge as major markets for IV and oral iron drugs in ROW.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

• APAC

o Japan

o China

• ROW

o Brazil



Key Vendor Analysis

The IV and oral iron drugs market is characterized by the presence of a few global and many regional and local players. The vendors are offering branded oral and IV iron drugs, which are generating significant revenues, especially Europe and the US. Therefore, the IV and oral iron drugs market has huge growth potential for branded drugs in these markets. The demand for branded drugs is low in many developing and low-income countries due to the availability of low-cost generic drugs, especially oral iron drugs.



Leading Vendors

• Daiichi Sankyo Company

• Vifor Pharma



Other Prominent Vendors

• Akebia Therapeutics

o Business Overview

o Major Product Offerings

• Allergan

• AMAG Pharmaceuticals

• AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

• Pharmacosmos

• Sanofi

• Shield Therapeutics



Other Vendors

• AZAD Pharma

• Cirondrugs

• MEDICE

• Pfizer

• Salveo Lifecare

• Sunny Pharmaceutical



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the IV and oral iron drugs market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the IV and oral iron drugs market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the IV and oral iron drugs market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the IV and oral iron drugs market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the IV and oral iron drugs market



