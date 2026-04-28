The Ivory Debuts in Koreatown

A 48-Room Boutique Hideaway Reimagines Modern Boutique Hospitality in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new hospitality concept is quietly redefining the landscape of Los Angeles boutique hotels. Located in the heart of Koreatown, The Ivory is an intimate, 48-room urban sanctuary designed to offer guests a sense of belonging and considered design within one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods.

Guest Room at The Ivory

Founded by seasoned developer and hospitality operator Rachel Gerstein, The Ivory was conceived in response to a perceived gap in Los Angeles's hospitality landscape: a space that feels elevated yet welcoming and exclusive yet deeply human. Rooted in the philosophy of "home, but better," the property blends the warmth of a private residence with the refinement and global sensibility of a boutique hotel. Its design-forward approach draws on a range of international influences, from the rooftop retreats of Mexico City and Lima to London's understated elegance, the soft palettes of the South of France, and the subtle whimsy of Portofino—all thoughtfully reinterpreted through a distinctly Los Angeles lens.

"Koreatown—and Los Angeles more broadly—offers an incredible sense of energy, culture, and constant movement," says Gerstein. "With The Ivory, I wanted to create a place where guests can truly exhale - a tucked-away retreat that feels intimate and intentional, without ever veering into pretension. Every detail is rooted in the kind of experience I seek when traveling: thoughtful design, meaningful connections to local and emerging art, engaging programming, abundant natural light, and an overarching sense of sanctuary."

With its intimate scale, The Ivory prioritizes personalization and intuitive service. Daily rituals, including morning bread service and an evening cookie service, are seamlessly woven into the guest experience, reinforcing the property's residential ethos. Public spaces, from the lobby lounge and courtyard to the pool, rooftop deck, and 24-hour fitness center, are designed to encourage connection while maintaining privacy and discretion.

Reflecting The Ivory's "high–low" philosophy, the culinary identity pairs refined comforts with moments of playful indulgence, from caviar service with traditional accompaniments to an evolving menu of small plates, including pâté du jour, rare artisanal cheeses, and bruschetta. A considered beverage program spanning classic cocktails, champagne, and a wine list highlighting California producers rounds out the offering, complemented by thoughtful, unfussy desserts.

In the months ahead, this sensibility will extend into a broader cultural program spanning food and beverage, art, and music, with panel discussions, tastings, chef collaborations, pop-ups, intimate performances, and rotating exhibitions designed to engage both guests and Los Angeles's creative community.

Designed to meet guests wherever they are, The Ivory offers a seamless, highly personalized approach to service that balances ease with intention. Upon arrival, guests can opt for a fully digital, self-guided check-in or a more traditional, tailored welcome led by the on-property team, reflecting a broader philosophy of intuitive, human-centered hospitality that adapts to individual needs. Service is warm, discreet, and deeply considered, allowing each stay to unfold with a natural sense of comfort, ease, and personal rhythm.

Through this flexible approach, alongside tailored amenities and culturally relevant, community-driven programming, The Ivory positions itself as both a sanctuary and a gathering place, offering a warm, elevated, and design-forward retreat where guests and locals alike can pause, connect, and experience Los Angeles from a new vantage point.

The Ivory sits at 457 S. Mariposa Avenue, near cultural venues and landmarks, including the Wiltern Theatre, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Griffith Observatory, LACMA, and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The property is now welcoming guests, with rates starting at $375/night. Please visit www.theivory.com to learn more and book.

SOURCE The Ivory, LLC