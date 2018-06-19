The Ivory Oak Announces Hill Country Wedding Giveaway for Active or Retired Military Couple

Partnering with some of Austin's best talent, including Crave, Royal Fig Catering, Native Bloom Floral Design and Elaine and Lee Event and Design, this special couple will have the opportunity to experience an extraordinary and memorable wedding without the price tag.

Matt Heyens states, "We are thrilled to be able to give back to those who have served our country and having even a small impact on such an important day in their lives means a lot to our team."

The active or retired military bride and/or groom should email militaryweddinggiveaway@theivoryoak.com with the following:

Full name, address and date of birth (and that of their fiancé)

Favorite photo of the couple

Description of why they should be chosen (500 words or less)

The Ivory Oak will select three couples from the entries on August 15th and the winner will be announced via a vote on The Ivory Oak's Facebook page on Labor Day, September 3rd, 2018.

Heyens Holding Company, the parent company of The Ivory Oak, also has two sister venues, The Addison Grove in Austin, TX, and The Merrimon-Wynne House in Raleigh, NC, where it delivers one-of-a-kind boutique wedding experiences. The Ivory Oak combines the charm of Wimberley with a modern-rustic design on 10 beautiful acres of natural surroundings and is currently booking weddings for their opening in Fall 2018.

Visit www.theivoryoak.com/hillcountryweddinggiveaway for more giveaway details.

The full list of participating vendors includes: Elaine and Lee Event and Design, Angela Lally Photography, Native Bloom Floral Design, Jen Krause Caligraphy & Design, Terra Vista Strings, Crave Culinary Event Design and Management, Riser, Royal Fig Catering, Molly Makeup, ML Photo and Film, Melange Bridal, Mr Austin DJ, MYEVENTISTHEBOMB, Bee Lavish, Smokey's, The Cupcake Bar, Moojo, Wedding Wellness, Michelle's Patisserie and Intelligent Lighting Design.

Contact

Amy Yarbrough

Amy@heyensholdings.com or (919) 605-5315

www.theivoryoak.com

1521 Unit B Deer Lake Rd

Wimberley, TX 78676

www.heyensholdings.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ivory-oak-announces-hill-country-wedding-giveaway-for-active-or-retired-military-couple-300667086.html

SOURCE The Ivory Oak

Related Links

http://www.theivoryoak.com

