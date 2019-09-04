The Ivy School Welcomes Students to the School Year in its New Home

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy School, a public charter Montessori elementary school in Portland, welcomed students to the school year yesterday at its new location at 5420 N Interstate Avenue. An Oregon Department of Education charter school, The Ivy School currently serves 300 students from throughout Greater Portland. The Ivy School was launched in 2009 and serves a K-8 Montessori curricula tailored to individual students.

The Ivy School acquired the $4,983,400 property on August 30, 2019. The two-story property is comprised of 21,543 square feet on a .77-acre lot. Along with additional classroom spaces for all grades, the new location has a full industrial kitchen, a multi-purpose room, a rooftop garden, large outdoor play area, a large art room, offices for staff, space for after school enrichment classes, and room to build a Children's House preschool for ages 3-5 over the next five years. With a wait list of 186 students, the new location will allow The Ivy School to grow its enrollment over the next three years.

Portland-based Charter School Capital , the largest national financial services provider exclusively focused on charter schools and the students they serve, financed the new location, allowing The Ivy School to assume occupancy while its capital campaign to pay for the building and operational growth continues. The Ivy School is currently midway through its capital campaign.

This is the first facilities financing transaction in Oregon for Charter School Capital, which since its founding in 2007 has provided more than $2 billion in funding to more than 700 charter schools across the country. Charter School Capital has also supported The Ivy School with operating capital, allowing the charter school to expand its program over the next five years.

The Ivy School is the second charter school in Oregon supported by Charter School Capital, along with KairosPDX , for which Charter School Capital has provided a committed line of credit, donations and volunteer work.

"Now that we're settled in our new location, we've expanded our program and are now able to serve more students," said Nikki Jones Executive Director of The Ivy School. "Our focus can continue to be on helping children learn to love learning."

In its previous location, The Ivy School operated from two campuses between which students had to transfer every three years.

"It's a privilege to support The Ivy School with its new location and program, right here in our home city and state," said Stuart Ellis, president and CEO of Charter School Capital. "For 10 years, The Ivy School has been ambitiously serving an incredibly dedicated school community, and we're happy to help position them to provide more families with a Montessori program that rivals private schools."

According to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools access to adequate facilities is one of the biggest challenges charter schools face today. With many charter schools operating in suboptimal buildings, the lack of facilities is a serious obstacle to growth. Charter School Capital focuses solely on charter school needs, providing customizable financing options to charter schools. With financing options from Charter School Capital, school leaders retain control of their buildings and are afforded the flexibility to make the modifications necessary to expand their enrollment and academic programs.

About The Ivy School:

The Ivy School currently serves students in grades K-8 at 5420 N Interstate Avenue in Portland, and is an Oregon Department of Education charter school. Every student at The Ivy School is given equal educational opportunities regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religion, color, national origin, disability and marital status. The Ivy School provides a Montessori curricula and adheres to the philosophy that education must support in children the person they will become. For more information visit theivyschool.org .

About Charter School Capital:

Launched in 2006, Charter School Capital helps charter schools access, leverage and sustain the resources they need to thrive, allowing them to focus on what matters most - educating their students. Charter School Capital has provided more than $2 billion in funding to 700 charter schools, providing high-quality education to more than 1 million students across the United States. For more information, visit charterschoolcapital.org or email GrowCharters@charterschoolcapital.org.

SOURCE Charter School Capital

Related Links

https://charterschoolcapital.org

