The Izzy Box: The 1st subscription box with minority- and women-owned business products

The Izzy Box distributes subscription boxes on a quarterly basis and the first round of boxes will be shipped out for the entire month of September 2019. The cost of each box is $49.99 with free United States shipping . There will also be an annual subscription option for $149.99, which is much more cost effective for customers.

"We notice how difficult it can be for minority-owned and women-owned businesses to promote, obtain loans, and simply succeed and The Izzy Box wants to change that. Our subscribers unbox a new world with every box they receive because they probably never heard of these businesses and every product is by minorities and women" said Isabelle Fesale, Founder and CEO, The Izzy Box. "The Izzy Box is the easiest way to purchase and receive products in beauty, makeup, grooming, fashion, lifestyle, and food!"

The subscription boxes will be geared towards both men and women (Ladies and Gents boxes) and when customers are interested in subscribing, the site will administer the "Izzy Taste Test", which is a thorough and fun quiz for customers to take to make their subscription boxes as customizable as possible. The steps involved in subscribing is incredibly easy, as follows:

Take the "IZZY Taste Test" Create an account Choose your pricing plan Unbox a new world!

The Izzy Box is not only a subscription box-based business. Customers can purchase products on The Izzy Box's website without even being a subscriber of the quarterly boxes and earn IZZY loyalty points that can lead to discounts, free products, and free shipping!

About The Izzy Box: Launching September 1st, 2019, The Izzy Box's ambitious mission is dedicated to inclusivity. The company wants to reach each customers' needs while simultaneously supporting minority-owned and women-owned businesses. To learn more, visit www.theizzybox.com, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and YouTube, and start to unbox a new world.

