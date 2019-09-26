The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Benefits Enhancements to Further Support Employees

"We are committed to the well-being of our employees and believe promoting work-life integration is a critical aspect of that commitment," said Jill Penrose, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications, The J. M. Smucker Company. "These enhancements to the competitive benefits already offered will help our employees continue to thrive personally and professionally."

Highlights of the enhancements include:

Ensuring new parents can take up to 12 fully-paid weeks away from work following birth, adoption or foster placement. This time is in addition to the Short-Term Disability benefits that already provide birth mothers, with up to 12 weeks – all fully paid.

Expanding Company-provided vacation from two to three weeks for employees with less than five years of tenure.

Introducing pet bereavement leave for the loss of a pet.

The Smucker Total Rewards program is designed to support the physical, financial and emotional well-being of the Company's employees. It is thoughtfully structured to support employees at all stages of their lives. These additions to the program will be available to all employees starting January 1, 2020.

"These enhancements, which complement our existing support of flexible scheduling and remote work options, provide employees the opportunity to take the time they need to fully experience life's important milestones and moments," added Penrose. "In addition to being the right thing to do for our people, we also believe these updates will be beneficial for our business as they will allow employees to better focus on their professional responsibilities and continued development when they return to work."

