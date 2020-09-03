The J. M. Smucker Company Provides an Update On Its Thriving Together Corporate Impact Initiatives

Smucker is on pace to exceed its 2020 environmental goals specific to water intensity reduction, waste diversion and greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction. Results will be fully audited by a third-party at the conclusion of the 2020 calendar year and officially confirmed next year.

In the last 12 months, the Company donated more than 32 million meals to people and pets in need, the largest amount in its more than 120-year history.

Smucker increased its fully paid parental leave benefit from two to 12 weeks to allow parents more time to bond with a new addition to their family.

The Company introduced four new sustainable packaging commitments and will introduce the remainder of its post-2020 goals next year.

Smucker accelerated its inclusion and diversity efforts resulting in the launch of unconscious bias training, formation of new employee resource groups, recognizing Juneteenth as a paid company holiday and committing $500,000 to support organizations that advocate for inclusion, racial justice and the advancement of under-represented people.

The Company increased its manufacturing volumes to provide people and pets the products they needed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic while still achieving a total recordable safety incident rate three times below the national average.

"The past year has presented unprecedented challenges, but it has also provided a reminder of the importance of taking care of one another," said Mark Smucker, President and CEO, The J. M. Smucker Company. "Our focus on Thriving Together with our stakeholders is central to how we operate, and I could not be prouder of how our employees have exemplified this throughout the last year."

Learn more about The J. M. Smucker Company's Thriving Together philosophy and its impact on those connected to its business by reviewing the complete 2020 Corporate Impact Report and video highlighting key achievements: https://www.jmsmucker.com/news-stories/corporate-publications/corporate-impact-report.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Rachael Ray® which is a trademark of Ray Marks II LLC.

