The Jackson Laboratory and AbTherx Announce Partnership to Enhance Therapeutic Antibody Discovery

BAR HARBOR, Maine and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jackson Laboratory (JAX), an independent, nonprofit biomedical research organization, and AbTherx, an innovator in biotechnology, announced a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize cutting-edge tools to expedite antibody discovery and derisk the development of vital new therapies. This collaboration will include co-development activities and leverages JAX's extensive experience in model research and AbTherx's Atlas™ Mouse platform to address critical challenges facing drug developers of all sizes.

The Atlas™ Mouse technologies are engineered to leverage in vivo antibody selection and maturation processes for the creation of human antibodies and are specifically designed to overcome the limitations of historical antibody discovery technologies by offering enhanced speed, diversity, developability, and affinity. Such traits are essential for developing viable lead candidates more swiftly than traditional methods currently allow.

JAX will also become the exclusive distributor of select Atlas™ Mouse models, including AbTherx's Full Human Diversity Mouse for monoclonal antibody development as well as the Binary Fixed Light Chain Mouse for bispecific and multispecific antibody development. JAX and AbTherx are additionally exploring opportunities to develop and distribute future models to expand on this existing suite of innovative tools.

"By combining JAX's expertise in high-quality mouse models with the innovative capabilities of our Atlas™ Mouse platform, we are setting new industry standards," said Justin Mika, CEO of AbTherx. "This collaboration not only enhances our ability to create additional impactful technologies but also ensures that these advancements are within reach of researchers and developers globally, fostering a new era of medical innovation."

"Providing access to high-quality research tools is paramount at The Jackson Laboratory, and we are thrilled to extend our capabilities with innovative models that are pivotal for the creation of new therapeutics," said Mitchell Kennedy, Executive Vice President of The Jackson Laboratory and President of JAX Mice, Clinical & Research Services. "Our partnership with AbTherx is a natural synergy, combining our decades of expertise in mouse model development with their deep knowledge in antibody discovery. Together, we are not only enhancing the tools available to researchers but also accelerating the pace at which impactful treatments can reach patients worldwide."

An early access program is set to launch in the second half of the year, during which time drug developers are invited to test and evaluate these groundbreaking platforms. For more details or to participate in the early access program, please contact JAX at [email protected].

About The Jackson Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center and nearly 3,000 employees in locations across the United States, Japan, and China. Its mission is to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.jax.org.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive partnership with Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas™ Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and FTO. For over 20 years, AbTherx's passionate, innovative, and collaborative team has pushed the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, leading to over 1,000 successful antibody discovery campaigns and 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

