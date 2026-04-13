The Jackson Laboratory strengthens executive team with appointment of Steven Holstein to senior vice president, external affairs

Holstein will lead external enterprise engagement strategy to advance JAX's next-generation biomedical research platform and global impact

BAR HARBOR, Maine, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jackson Laboratory (JAX), a global leader in genetics and genomic medicine, today announced the appointment of Steven Holstein to senior vice president of external affairs. Holstein joins JAX at a pivotal moment as the organization continues to advance a new, integrated, platform-driven approach to biomedical research to accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies.

As a member of the executive team, Holstein will lead a coordinated enterprise strategy across advancement, communications, marketing, and government and external affairs. His role will focus on aligning partnerships, capital, and institutional engagement to expand JAX's scientific platform's reach across its growing network of research partners in the United States and internationally, reinforcing its position as a central node in the global biomedical ecosystem.

"JAX is helping drive an inflection point in biomedical research, redefining how breakthrough discoveries translate into life-changing real-world therapies," said Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, president and CEO of JAX. "Realizing the full impact of our vision requires aligning partnerships, capital, and global engagement at scale, and Steven brings the leadership to serve as a force multiplier, connecting our science to the relationships and resources that will accelerate that impact."

This appointment comes as JAX expands its role as a global platform for biomedical discovery, connecting its integrated research capabilities with leading academic institutions, industry partners, and philanthropic organizations worldwide. Recent collaborations, including its partnership with GSK and its acquisition of the New York Stem Cell Foundation, reflect a broader effort to extend JAX's capabilities beyond its own laboratories and into the wider scientific ecosystem. Across these initiatives, JAX is enabling discovery, validation, and translation at scale, helping researchers and partners around the world move more quickly from insight to impact.

"JAX plays a unique role in the biomedical ecosystem by developing and integrating the models, data, and platforms that enable more predictive, scalable science," said Holstein. "The opportunity now is to connect that scientific foundation more directly to the partnerships, capital, and global engagement required to accelerate discovery and deliver real-world impact, positioning JAX as a catalyst and convener for the broader research community."

Holstein brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning financial services, healthcare, and life sciences. He previously held senior roles at MassMutual, Guardian, and Fidelity Investments, where he led enterprise marketing, distribution, and growth strategies. Most recently, he served as managing director and head of business development at Outcome Capital, advising founders, boards, and investors on capital formation and strategic partnerships to advance life science and health care innovation.

Throughout his career, Holstein has led integrated efforts that connect institutional strategy with external stakeholders, aligning marketing, business development, and executive engagement to drive measurable growth and long-term value.

About The Jackson Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center. JAX leverages a unique combination of research, education, and resources to achieve its bold mission: to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health. Established in Bar Harbor, Maine in 1929, JAX is a global organization with nearly 3,000 employees worldwide and campuses and facilities in Maine, Connecticut, California, Florida, New York, and Japan. For more information, please visit www.jax.org.

SOURCE The Jackson Laboratory