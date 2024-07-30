The Jade Steel Group Acquires Precision Kidd Steel Company

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jade Steel Group, in partnership with Standard Horse Nail Company, LLC, is proud to announce the acquisition of Precision Kidd Steel Company, a renowned producer of precision cold drawn steel shapes. This acquisition aims to expand Jade Steel Group's capabilities in the steel distribution and precision value-add spaces. The new partnership looks to immediately strengthen and restore the expertise and distinction of what Precision Kidd Steel once represented.

A Strategic Expansion

The acquisition of Precision Kidd Steel aligns with the Jade Steel Group's long-term strategy to diversify and enhance its product offerings. Precision Kidd brings over 100 years of experience in manufacturing high-quality, cold-drawn steel profiles, which gives customers the solutions needed in highly competitive industries such as hand tools, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, and construction.

Enhanced Capabilities

The Jade Steel Group will integrate Precision Kidd's state-of-the-art cold drawn steel bar and wire processes, in-house heat treating, and advanced engineered technologies into its operations. The partnership with Standard Horse Nail will improve efficiency, product quality, and overall customer satisfaction as Precision Kidd looks to continuously innovate and deliver superior products to the constantly evolving market demands.

Comments from Leadership

"The acquisition of Precision Kidd is a significant milestone for the Jade Steel Group," said CEO of the Jade Steel Group, Howard Fertel. "Precision Kidd's commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we will be able to provide a broader range of products and services to our clients, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry."

Standard Horse Nail Peter Merrick, VP. Operations, also expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Precision Kidd has a storied history of quality and precision; we have put a team together that will maintain and enhance that tradition and improve capacity, capability and customer service. We are excited to work with the employees, suppliers and customers to become a world class cold drawn steel supplier."

About the Jade Steel Group

The Jade Steel Group focuses on delivering complete supply chain solutions from wire rod, hot roll and cold finished steel bar to fully finished precision-machined parts. The Jade Steel Group, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, has a strong commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Precision Kidd will be joining Jade Steel Group's family of companies which already include Jade Sterling Stee l, Clark Cold Drawn , and JSG Precision .

About Precision Kidd Steel Company

Precision Kidd Steel Company, headquartered in Aliquippa, PA and Clinton PA, is a leading manufacturer of precision cold drawn steel shapes, serving a wide range of industries with custom-engineered solutions. With a history spanning over a century, Precision Kidd is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Jade Steel Group