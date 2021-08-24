The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Introduces Barreled & Boxed: A Special Direct-To-Consumer Whiskey Membership

"For generations, our family has enjoyed inviting friends to our home and gathering around the kitchen table to taste the finest whiskies," said 8th Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe. "Today, we like to think of Barreled & Boxed as a modern day version of this Beam family tradition, allowing us to share the best of our distillery directly with our friends and family - from our home to yours."

Starting Wednesday, August 25 at 10am ET, whiskey fans aged 21 years and older can sign up here to reserve an exclusive membership to receive quarterly Barreled & Boxed direct-to-consumer shipments. At launch, Barreled & Boxed will be offered in very limited quantities, with memberships available to 500 fans in eligible zip codes within Kentucky and Washington D.C. Expansion of the program is planned for 2022 and in years to come.

Every three months, members will receive two unique whiskeys from the James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s portfolio of coveted specialty liquids and new-to-market innovations. The inaugural Barreled & Boxed experience, which members will receive in September, will include Little Book® Chapter 5 "The Invitation," the recently launched fifth chapter in Freddie Noe's acclaimed Little Book® Whiskey series, as well as some of the very last bottles of Little Book Chapter 1 "The Easy," which was originally launched in 2017.

Membership also includes a behind-the-barrel look at the featured whiskeys, with access to a live virtual tasting event with Freddie Noe, a complementary VIP tour of the new James B. Beam Distilling Co. campus experience upon its reopening later this year and invitations to member-only events. Once enrolled, participants will remain enrolled until they opt out, and pricing will vary with each delivery pending the premium whiskeys included.

The launch of this milestone program comes at the same time as a lot of exciting activity at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. campus in Clermont, Ky. this fall, including a transformed campus experience and the opening of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, which will serve as the new home for many of the exciting whiskey innovations to be featured in Barreled & Boxed.

For more information about the James B. Beam Distilling Co. and the Barreled & Boxed program, please visit www.beamdistilling.com/barreled-and-boxed .

