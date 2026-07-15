THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION® LAUNCHES RFI AND RFP PROCESS TO SELECT HOST DESTINATION FOR THE JAMES BEARD AWARDS® FROM 2029 TO 2033

The national search marks a new chapter for the Awards, inviting destinations across the country to become the next home of the nation's most prestigious culinary honors

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Beard Foundation® today launched a national search for the future home of the James Beard Awards®, the pinnacle of culinary recognition in the United States and one of the country's most prestigious honors. Through a formal Request for Information (RFI) and Request for Proposal (RFP) process, the Foundation will select the U.S. destination that will host the annual James Beard Awards® from 2029 through 2033, giving cities across the country the rare opportunity to welcome America's foremost celebration of culinary excellence. The RFI is the first step in the process and is open today, July 15, 2026. After the RFI process has concluded, destinations selected to move on to the RFP stage will be notified in mid-August.

The James Beard Foundation® today launched a national search for the future home of the James Beard Awards® Post this 2026 James Beard Awards

Since the first ceremony in 1991, the James Beard Awards have shaped how culinary excellence is recognized, celebrated, and understood in America — honoring exceptional talent across the culinary and food media industries, along with a demonstrated commitment to building a culture where all can thrive. The Awards have evolved alongside the independent restaurant and food media industries, as well as food systems, expanding to represent the full breadth of American dining across regions, cuisines, styles, storytelling, and advocacy work. Today, they serve as a trusted guide for diners, one of the industry's highest honors, and a powerful platform for the Foundation's mission to champion a thriving independent restaurant industry.

Consisting of the Restaurant and Chef Awards, the Media Awards, and the Impact Awards, hosting the James Beard Awards® represents a unique opportunity for a city and region to showcase its culinary identity on the national stage, drive tourism, strengthen its reputation as a premier food destination, and welcome the country's leading voices in food and hospitality. Over the course of its history, the Awards have been held in only two cities—New York City until 2014 and Chicago since 2015, where they will remain through 2028. The Foundation is thrilled to share this opportunity with the nation's culinary destinations for future years. All interested U.S. destinations are welcome to participate, including Chicago, a deeply valued and long-standing partner.

Recognition through the Awards can be transformative—driving visibility, strengthening businesses, and creating new opportunities for recipients both immediately and over time. Following 2025 recognition, 96% of surveyed semifinalists reported a positive effect on their business and community, while many winners cite a "Beard Bump" in the months following their recognition.

These benefits extend to the host destination as well: the multi-day event showcases the local culinary community while generating national media attention and meaningful economic impact. For example, as of June 25, 2026, this year's Awards cycle generated +7,300 pieces of coverage and nearly 140 billion impressions, reaching audiences through national, regional, and local outlets. Chicago's alignment with the Foundation and the Awards delivered heightened visibility, enhanced reputation, and national recognition as a leading culinary destination, positioning it as a vibrant center for culinary excellence, hospitality, creativity, and cultural experiences.

The weekend also brings together thousands of the country's top chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, culinary leaders, and food advocates for industry panels, pop-ups, and citywide events surrounding the official ceremonies. According to Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company: the 2026 James Beard Awards generated $8.3 million in direct spending, including James Beard Foundation operational expenditures to produce the event and off-site spending by non-local attendees. This direct spending generated a total economic impact of $17.0 million, which supported 175 total FTE jobs throughout the Greater Chicago Area. The total regional economic impact of $17.0 million generated approximately $1.2 million in total state and local tax revenuesi.

"The James Beard Awards weekend is the biggest moment of the year in American food—a celebration unlike any other, bringing together the entire independent restaurant community to honor the creativity, innovation, and leadership shaping our nation's food culture," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "We're deeply grateful to Chicago for a remarkable partnership heading into our 12th year next year, and for helping the Awards grow into the joyous, multi-day celebration they are today. As we look ahead, we're excited to hear from destinations—including Chicago—ready to champion this vital industry, and who recognize the essential role independent restaurants play in shaping a thriving future for America's communities, economy, and culture."

The timeline for the RFI/RFP process is:

RFI Issued: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 RFI Responses Due: August 7, 2026 by 5:00 p.m. ET

August 7, 2026 by 5:00 p.m. ET RFP Issued : August 17, 2026

: August 17, 2026 RFP Responses Due: September 30, 2026 by 5:00 p.m. ET

September 30, 2026 by 5:00 p.m. ET RFP Evaluations: October 1, 2026 - December 31, 2026

October 1, 2026 - December 31, 2026 Decision Announcement: Early 2027

Information and Contact:

Access information about the RFI / RFP process at: jamesbeard.org/awards/awards-host-city

Questions about the RFI should be directed to [email protected] .

Press Assets:

Photography selects : available here Note: all photos require credit. Correct Attribution listed in file details: © [Photographer] for James Beard Foundation

: available here

ABOUT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

The James Beard Foundation® (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to leading chefs and the broader culinary industry toward a new standard of excellence. Our guiding principle, Good Food for Good®, informs our vision of a vibrant, equitable, and sustainable independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community, and economy, and drives toward a better food system. For 40 years, JBF has been instrumental in recognizing, amplifying, educating, and training the individuals who shape American food culture. Today, our mission comes to life through the prestigious James Beard Awards, industry and community-focused programming, advocacy and policy initiatives, and culinary events and partnerships nationwide—including at Platform by JBF® and the James Beard House in New York City. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our emails, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

i The James Beard Foundation commissioned Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company, to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the economic and fiscal (tax) impacts attributable to the James Beard Awards in Chicago, IL in 2026.

SOURCE The James Beard Foundation