THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION® TEAMS UP WITH WILDAID AND THE SCHOOL OF VISUAL ARTS TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN COMBATING FOOD WASTE

Part of WildAid's broader "The EnvironmentExcuse" US ad campaign, the partnership will help Americans become more carbon literate through creative culinary solutions

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day, the James Beard Foundation (JBF), the country's leading culinary nonprofit, WildAid , a leading environmental and conservation nonprofit, and The School of Visual Arts partnered to launch a new advertising campaign aimed at educating consumers on reducing food waste. Leveraging JBF's industry expertise, the new initiative provides at-home cooks with creative chef-approved recipes that also help to reduce their carbon emissions.

The advertising campaign highlights the staggering environmental impact of food waste, with the average American discarding over 325 pounds of food per year, equating to the carbon pollution of 42 coal-fired power plants. From savory broths made from veggie scraps to creative uses for stale bread (one of the top food ingredients wasted), the campaign empowers individuals to use their leftovers to reduce their environmental footprint, while also saving money amid rising food prices.

Using the James Beard Foundation's Waste Not cookbook as a guide—a full-use cookbook featuring recipes from JBF impact program alumni, James Beard Award-winning chefs, and others—the team enlisted top talent with New York based photographer Max Flatow and food stylist Judy Kim to materialize the concept to transform leftovers and food scraps into tasty, shareable new meals. As part of the photoshoot, the team made rice pudding and fried rice with leftover takeout rice, sugar cookies with sour milk, a salad with stale bread croutons, tepache with pineapple rinds, and a vegetable soup with vegetable scraps. The campaign provides practical tips and recipes to help consumers make the most of their ingredients.

"Reducing food waste is a critical contributor to a more sustainable food system," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "We're grateful for the opportunity to work with WildAid and students from SVA on this important initiative combining culinary and environmental stewardship—inspiring home cooks to be more mindful of their food use and to adopt easy, delicious ways to minimize waste."

This capsule campaign is part of WildAid's broader nationwide "Environment Excuse" initiative, launched in December 2022, to help Americans become more carbon literate and reduce the carbon emissions associated with their lifestyles. The campaign features creative content developed in partnership with The School of Visual Arts, who were able to tap JBF's long standing relationships with photographers, food stylists, and videographers.

"Fighting climate change requires radical collaboration. This campaign is an example of what that looks like." said Stephanie Hill, Climate Marketing Strategy lead. "Average Americans want to be part of the climate solution, they just don't know what to do which is making them eco anxious. Not only are campaigns like ours helping them to get involved, their involvement can reduce eco anxiety which is becoming a big problem."

SVA students Elyza Nachimson and Katie Chen created the concept behind the Food Waste campaign under the guidance of faculty Jay Marsen and Alexei Beltrone as part of a new SVA Advertising course, Advertising Portfolio: Agency, in which students get the opportunity to produce work for real clients. The campaign will be featured in roughly $3 million worth of out-of-home (OOH) media placements across major U.S. markets, thanks in part, to pro bono support from media companies like JCDecaux, Lamar, Outfront, Clear Channel, and Insite. Ads will run in New York City, Chicago, Boston, LA, Seattle, Miami, San Francisco, Washington DC, Savannah and Sacramento.

"Our students are climate-conscious, so they were thrilled to work with such a recognizable organization on a campaign that has an impact out in the world," said Gail Anderson, Chair of BFA Advertising and BFA Design at SVA. "That's the aim of the department's newly imagined Advertising Portfolio: Agency course: to connect SVA students with real clients and test their skills on work that really matters, to show that advertising can address the causes important to young people today."

To learn more and view the advertising creative, visit the campaign website here . Follow along on social via the WildAid @WildAid and James Beard Foundation @jamesbeard Instagram channels for more information.

ABOUT WILDAID

WildAid inspires change and empowers the world to protect wildlife and vital habitats from critical threats including illegal wildlife trafficking, climate change, and illegal fishing. WildAid delivers impact at scale in two distinct ways: 1) creating innovative communications campaigns that inspire millions of people in the US, China, South East Asia and Africa, to reduce climate impacts, and protect wildlife 2) strengthening effective ocean enforcement of priority marine areas including marine protected areas, coastal fisheries, coral reefs, and blue carbon habitats with government, NGO, and community partners in 16 countries around the globe.

ABOUT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports the people behind America's food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®. JBF brings its mission to life through the annual Awards, industry and community-focused programs, advocacy, partnerships, and events across the country. For the first time in the Foundation's history, exceptional culinary talent, industry leaders, and visitors from NYC and beyond can experience unforgettable dining and educational programming at Platform by JBF—inspiring food and beverage devotees for decades to come. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our newsletter, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

ABOUT THE SCHOOL OF VISUAL ARTS

School of Visual Arts has been a leader in the education of artists, designers and creative professionals for seven decades. With a faculty of distinguished working professionals, a dynamic curriculum and an emphasis on critical thinking, SVA is a catalyst for innovation and social responsibility. Comprising 7,000 students at its Manhattan campus and more than 42,000 alumni from 128 countries, SVA also represents one of the most influential artistic communities in the world. For information about the College's 31 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, visit sva.edu.

