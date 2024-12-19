The James of Irvine to Offer Luxury Senior Living in Orange County

Opening in summer 2027, the eight-story retirement community will offer upscale amenities and a vibrant lifestyle tailored for baby boomers

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The James of Irvine, the area's first senior living community set to open in summer 2027, will redefine retirement living with upscale amenities, exceptional care and a vibrant, walkable location. Designed for the next wave of baby boomer renters, the eight-story luxury community promises a contemporary, active lifestyle in the heart of Orange County.

The James will be an upscale, Irvine-style independent living community. The James will redefine retirement with innovative programs, thoughtfully designed spaces and tailored amenities.

The James will offer 350 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences for independent living, assisted living and memory care with private layouts and modern design. Owned by the not-for-profit P3 Foundation, The James marks the most significant tax-exempt senior living financing and nonprofit single-site bond issue in history. Harbert South Bay Partners will develop the community; Momentum Senior Living will manage it.

P3 had been searching for over a year for the right senior living project to support. "Part of our organization's mission is to provide quality senior housing, easing the burden on families and ensuring baby boomers can age gracefully in safe, supportive communities with the care and quality of life they deserve," said Kimberly Wyatt, P3 executive director and general counsel.

With a philosophy centered on growth, wellness, connection and joy, The James will redefine retirement with innovative programs, thoughtfully designed spaces and tailored amenities. Offerings will include multiple dining venues, bar/lounge areas, an indoor pool and spa, a wellness gym, a yoga studio, therapy rooms and a hair salon. Additional features include two theaters, a media lounge, an art studio, a golf simulator and a dog park with a washroom.

The James will feature outdoor courtyards with barbecue grills, fire pits, seating, a putting green and bocce ball court and gardens. Residents can enjoy entertainment, spiritual and educational programs, including digital skills workshops. Dining will be another highlight, with fresh, innovative and nutritious meals prepared by a skilled chef in inviting venues.

With Orange County's 65+ population expected to grow to 29% of the total demographic, The James responds to the critical demand for quality senior housing. "Southern California continues to embrace higher standards of senior living," said Josh Johnson, Momentum's CEO. "The James sets a new benchmark, offering seniors an inspiring lifestyle tailored to their needs and desires."

A laddered approach to holistic care will ensure seamless transitions between independent living, assisted living and memory care, giving residents and families peace of mind. "Our care offerings will be exceptional for every stage of life," Wyatt said. "If residents ever need additional assistance, we'll be there by their side, guiding them and their families through the uncertainty of change."

As a rental-based community without significant entrance fees, The James will provide a flexible and financially accessible option for seniors and their families. P3's not-for-profit ownership structure ensures a mission-driven focus on resident satisfaction over financial gains, fostering a community of inclusivity, diversity and opportunity for all who live there.

The James also boasts a prime location with walkable access to The District at Tustin Legacy, and nearby medical providers, parks, trails, universities and country clubs. Its proximity to Irvine, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa and Tustin ensures a vibrant, convenient lifestyle.

"A sense of belonging and connection is at the heart of The James. More than a beautiful place to live, it will be an urban oasis where residents are encouraged to explore new possibilities and adventures in a welcoming home and community of friends." Wyatt said. "Older adults will find variety, freedom and exceptional experiences that defy the stereotypes of aging. The quality of life will be active, happy, safe and supportive, just as they deserve."

The James is set to break ground in early 2025 on a 3.03-acre site at 1001 Gates Ave. The leasing office will open in spring of 2026, with occupancy beginning in summer 2027.

