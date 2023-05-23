The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation Announces New Hotel Expansion to the Jamul Casino®

Jamul Casino to Redefine Region's Hospitality Market with Addition of Luxury Hotel

JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a subsidiary of the Jamul Indian Village (JIV) Tribe, is proud to announce the expansion of the Jamul Casino with a boutique, luxury hotel. The premier hotel is currently under construction. Already known as one of the region's top destinations for food, fun, gaming, and entertainment, Jamul Casino will soon offer a new curated collection of leisure experiences for its guests.

History of Jamul Casino Development

In February 2014, the JIVDC oversaw the groundbreaking of a world-class gaming facility on its reservation. In October 2016, Jamul Casino opened, creating 1,200 permanent jobs in the surrounding region. Since that time, the JIVDC has continually invested in the Casino, helping to elevate the property and the experiences it offers. Significant investments include the addition of The Rooftop event venue, a new Poker Room, and major renovations to the High Limit Rooms and the Jamul Marketplace food court. In March of this year, the JIVDC closed on a $515 million loan to refinance existing debt, fund hotel construction, and position the Casino and Tribe for long-term financial success.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village and Chairwoman of the JIVDC Board, states, "In only a few short years since opening, I'm proud that we can capitalize on our success in operating the Jamul Casino with the development of a luxury hotel. The hotel will allow us to effectively expand our footprint in the market while increasing funding for fire protection to serve all of San Diego County as well as provide 125 new permanent jobs and 1,000 construction jobs. The economic impact of the hotel will have far-reaching and long-term positive effects on our Tribal nation, state, and local economy."

Jamul Casino's New Hotel

The 16-story boutique hotel will offer 200 rooms, including 52 suites, and be accompanied by a six-story parking structure with 350 parking spaces. Casino guests will directly access the hotel through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The hotel lobby will be home to an approximately 4,800-square-foot restaurant with sweeping views of the surrounding area. The hotel will also offer retail space, meeting and banquet facilities, a full-service spa and salon with an outdoor deck, a fitness center, luxury guest rooms and suites for VIP guests, and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck including a jetted hot tub, cabanas, and a rooftop bar. The hotel is being built to achieve AAA's Four Diamond designation.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "The hotel will allow Jamul Casino to build on its success in Southern California's highly competitive gaming market. Our guests have overwhelmingly cited a hotel as their most-desired new development. The hotel, rooftop pool deck and lounge, and other new amenities will offer our guests a new set of experiences as a luxurious retreat in the beautiful Jamul landscape."

Hotel Design

The hotel's design was guided by the Tribe's desire to provide a right-sized, customized, luxury experience to guests, which will redefine the region's hospitality market. The new building was imagined as a crystalline jewel box floating against the Jamul mountains. Robert J. Gdowski, AIA, Principal at JCJ Architecture, explains, "Envisioned as a retreat from the dynamic energy of the casino floor, the guest is guided through a curated collection of experiences. This journey is designed to inspire the senses and arouse one's relationship with nature."

About Jamul Indian Village of California (JIV or Tribe)

JIV is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County since time immemorial. The Tribe utilizes revenue and resources from the Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, health care, and housing initiatives for its members, as well as projects and services that benefit the surrounding community. For more information about JIV, please visit jamulindianvillage.com.

About Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation

The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary and instrumentality of the Jamul Indian Village, a federally recognized sovereign Indian nation, and was established to advance the Tribe's goals of self-sufficiency and self-reliance. The Development Corporation owns and operates Jamul Casino and pursues other economic development ventures on behalf of the Tribe.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars, and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

