"The January Reset Is a Lie": Business Strategist Chad Smith Challenges the Biggest Myth Holding Entrepreneurs Back

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As small business owners look ahead to 2026, Frederick, MD based business growth strategist and author Chad Smith is calling out one of the most costly habits entrepreneurs fall into — waiting for January to fix what's broken in their business.

"Too many entrepreneurs believe the calendar resets their results," says Smith, founder of Five Lions Digital and author of The Elite Acquisition Blueprint. "But January doesn't save your business — it exposes it. If you don't fix your systems now, you're just carrying the same problems into a new year."

With inflation still pressuring small business budgets and year-end targets looming, Smith says the "new year, new start" mentality is setting owners back months. "Momentum doesn't come from the calendar," he adds. "It comes from consistency, systems, and action — right now."

Small Business Momentum Is Dropping — And It's Costing Real Money

According to HubSpot's 2025 State of Marketing Report, over 68% of small business owners say they "lose momentum" in the last quarter of the year. Smith believes this is where most entrepreneurs go wrong — by slowing down instead of doubling down.

"Every day you take your foot off the gas, you're training your business to slow down," Smith explains. "When January hits, you don't start strong — you start catching up. That's why this book exists — to help entrepreneurs build systems that keep their momentum and make their marketing predictable."

A Blueprint for Real Growth — Not Guesswork

In The Elite Acquisition Blueprint, Smith lays out a simple, proven roadmap for service-based entrepreneurs to attract better clients, close more deals, and grow without burning out. The book shows how to:

Craft offers that make you the obvious choice





Build a client acquisition system that runs consistently





Convert without pressure or burnout





Replace "hope marketing" with predictable, repeatable systems

"We were struggling to attract consistent clients," says Donna Jones, a small business owner and client of Smith's. "After applying his framework, we had a clear plan, more confidence, and immediate traction. It just works."

A Movement for Entrepreneurs Who Refuse to Wait

Smith says his mission goes beyond selling books — it's about helping business owners end the cycle of "waiting until next year."

"This isn't just about information," Smith says. "It's about transformation. I want to help entrepreneurs stop waiting for permission to win — and start building real momentum now. That's why I'm partnering with local business groups and chambers to bring this message directly to small business owners across Maryland and beyond."

Book Signing and Live Mini-Training – November 1

Smith will host an exclusive book signing and live mini-training for The Elite Acquisition Blueprint on Saturday, November 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Eliza's House Bookstore in Hagerstown, MD. Attendees will receive the One-Page Acquisition Checklist and participate in an open Q&A session with Smith.

Press and media are invited to attend. Photo and interview opportunities will be available. To RSVP or schedule coverage, contact [email protected].

About The Elite Acquisition Blueprint

The Elite Acquisition Blueprint condenses over 25 years of entrepreneurial experience into one clear roadmap for service-based business owners who want to scale sustainably and profitably. The book is available now at www.eliteacquisitionblueprint.comand at select independent retailers, including Eliza's House Bookstore in Hagerstown, MD.

About Chad Smith

Chad Smith is the founder of Five Lions Digital and creator of the Elite Client Acquisition System, a proven growth framework for small business owners ready to scale with clarity and confidence. Through his coaching programs, speaking engagements, and partnerships with organizations like the Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce and SOUL Street, Smith helps entrepreneurs simplify their marketing and grow sustainably.

