The Jason Foundation and Acadia Healthcare Partner to Provide Free Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention Services

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, a national nonprofit focused on youth suicide awareness and prevention, and Acadia Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, have partnered to provide professional guidance and support services to individuals working with youth who have been affected by a crisis or traumatic event.

The Crisis Support Team (CST) is a free resource that offers advice when dealing with traumatic situations that could affect a young person's emotional health. Tragic events such as suicides, suicide attempts, automobile-related injuries, school violence, and death can happen in our schools, churches, youth organizations, and communities. School counselors, administrative personnel, and youth leaders may be unsure as to what actions to take in the aftermath of these types of devastating occurrences.

CST will provide telephonic assistance from clinical professionals who will listen and share insight on the most appropriate way to handle such circumstances. This service is not crisis counseling for individuals, but rather guidance for administrators or leaders who are responding to groups dealing with these types of adverse events.

Clark Flatt, president of The Jason Foundation, said, "When tragedy strikes, school counselors, faculty, and administrators may be unsure of the best way to manage the situation and provide emotional support to youth. In partnership with Acadia, we are grateful to have the opportunity to provide CST. Ensuring school administration and youth leadership have adequate support when navigating a traumatic event is a commonsense and meaningful initiative that can have a lasting impact on our communities."

Dr. Michael Genovese, chief medical officer of Acadia Healthcare, said, "The aftermath of any tragedy is an incredibly vulnerable time, especially for young people. School leaders are under tremendous pressure to take action and provide critical support in the wake of a crisis, but with rapidly changing clinical guidelines and evolving best practices, it can be hard to keep up with the latest recommendations. Having immediate access to the CST ensures schools have a place to turn for the expert guidance and direction necessary to more effectively manage a traumatic event."

To learn more about the Crisis Support Team, visit www.jasonfoundation.com/cst.

The Jason Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting the silent epidemic of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. www.jasonfoundation.com

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jasonfoundation.com

