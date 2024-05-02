The Jason Foundation and New Season Treatment Center Partner to Combat Substance Use Disorders and Mental Health Issues

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) proudly announces the establishment of the Phoenix Division, a new arm dedicated to raising awareness and providing essential tools and resources to address Substance Use Disorders (SUD)/Opioid Use Disorders (OUD) and co-occurring mental health challenges, which often lead to suicidal ideation.

The Phoenix Division marks an exciting collaboration between New Season Treatment Center and The Jason Foundation. New Season has been a pioneer in providing care for OUD since 1986, operating over 80 addiction treatment centers across 20 states nationwide. Offering tailored therapeutic programs and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), New Season not only assists patients on their recovery journey but also advocates for a deeper understanding of opioid addiction as a treatable disease.

In this partnership, Jason Foundation Community Resource Centers will be established in 35 New Season MAT Programs nationwide. These centers will serve as pivotal hubs where individuals can access vital information about the relationship between OUD/SUD and mental health, as well as available support resources.

Jim Shaheen, CEO of New Season, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "By joining forces with The Jason Foundation, we can expand our reach and impact in combating substance use disorders and associated mental health issues. Together, we are better equipped to provide education, support, and hope to those in need."

According to the CDC's National Vital Statistics System, there were 107,260 reported drug overdose-related deaths in the US for the 12-month period ending in January 2023, with 81,269 (75.8%) linked to opioid use, though these figures are suspected to be underreported. Additionally, a 2018 article highlights that substance use disorders pose a risk of suicide 10-14 times greater than that of the general population, with the highest mortality rates observed among individuals with alcohol use disorders and opioid abuse.

Clark Flatt, President of JFI, emphasized the mission of the partnership, stating, "Our aim is to educate the public about the escalating challenges of drug abuse, particularly opioid abuse, and its intersection with mental health. Through education, we aspire to empower individuals to seek assistance without stigma and prevent substance abuse."

For more information about this partnership, please visit the Phoenix Division's website at https://jasonfoundation.com/phoenix-division/.

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups.

