The Jason Foundation and Rogers Behavioral Health Announce Nationwide Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Education and Awareness of Youth Suicide Prevention

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing youth suicide and increasing awareness, is collaborating with Rogers Behavioral Health to establish Affiliate locations across their behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment hospitals and clinics.

As a National Community Affiliate of The Jason Foundation, Rogers will initially stand up 18 Affiliate locations throughout the country, with plans to expand to additional clinics over time.

These Affiliate locations will serve as crucial resources within the community, offering educational materials and training programs accessible to parents, educators, guidance counselors, students, faith-based organizations, and other community groups. Importantly, all programs and materials will be provided to the public at no cost.

"At The Jason Foundation, our mission has always been centered on increasing awareness and providing education to help prevent the tragedy of youth and young adult suicide," said Clark Flatt, President of The Jason Foundation. "This collaboration with Rogers Behavioral Health reflects a shared commitment to equipping communities with the knowledge and resources needed to recognize warning signs and take action."

"Supporting and protecting the well‑being of young people is at the heart of our mission at Rogers," said Cindy Meyer, Rogers' President and CEO. "We are proud to work with The Jason Foundation to help families, schools, and communities respond to the pressing concern of youth suicide with compassion and care, empowering them to take meaningful action when it matters most. Together, we're expanding resources that bring hope, understanding, and support to young people in our communities— all of whom deserve the chance to thrive."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide remains the second-leading cause of death among individuals aged 10 to 24, resulting in approximately 6,400 lives lost each year. Many individuals contemplating suicide exhibit warning signs, either verbally or behaviorally. By recognizing these warning signs and understanding how to provide assistance, we can save lives.

For anyone who may be struggling or in need of immediate support, help is available 24/7 through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained counselors provide confidential support and can connect individuals to local resources.

About The Jason Foundation

The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth and young adult suicide by providing educational programs and resources that empower students, parents, educators, and the community to be better able to recognize and assist at-risk individuals. The organization was founded in 1997 after the tragic death of Jason Flatt, the 16-year-old son of Clark Flatt. Since its inception, JFI has never charged a state, community, school, or individual for use of its programs or resources. Visit www.jasonfoundation.com for more information, to access programs, or for a listing of its Affiliate Office locations.

About Rogers Behavioral Health

Rogers Behavioral Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit provider of specialty mental health and substance use services. Rogers offers evidence-based treatment for adults, children, and adolescents with depression and other mood disorders, eating disorders, addiction, OCD and anxiety disorders, trauma, PTSD, and more. In addition to locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington, Rogers operates three inpatient behavioral health hospitals, 17 residential programs and nine clinics offering PHP and IOP treatment in Wisconsin. Outpatient services for therapy, medication management, and psychiatric evaluations are offered virtually and in-person at select locations.

The System also includes Ladish Co. Foundation Center, home to Rogers Research Center, the Rogers Foundation, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room®. In addition, Rogers leads the nationwide WISE coalition with the goal of eliminating stigma related to mental health and substance use disorders. Learn more at rogersbh.org.

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.