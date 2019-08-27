The Jason Foundation, Inc. Recognizes September As Suicide Prevention Month

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide awareness and prevention, proudly recognizes and supports September as National Suicide Prevention Month. During this very important month, individuals and organizations alike will be advocating for awareness and prevention of this terrible tragedy.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24 in America, resulting in more than 130 deaths each week. The suicide rate in this age group has risen dramatically as of late. Between 2007 and 2017, we experienced a more than 65% increase in the suicide rate of 10 – 24 year-old Americans. The younger population is hardly immune to life's stresses and their well-being should be a concern, as well. The number of suicide deaths for ages 10 – 14 have more than doubled since 2006. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

"Insufficient awareness regarding this 'silent epidemic' of youth suicide is a contributing factor to the magnitude of the problem," remarked Brett Marciel, Director of Public Relations for The Jason Foundation. "While the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide has been lessening recently, we still have work to do to bring these issues to the forefront of the American consciousness. We lose a young person to suicide every 80 minutes, yet no one is talking about it."

Suicide Prevention Month is a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on prevention efforts. The Jason Foundation offers many different ideas on how the general public can become involved. To find more information, visit their website and look for the "How to Get Involved" tab. A special section exists for Suicide Prevention Month.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. JFI, headquartered in Hendersonville, TN, was founded in 1997 after the tragic death of Jason Flatt. The Jason Foundation provides programs and services to all 50 states and several foreign countries. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI's website. www.jasonfoundation.com

