The Jason Foundation, Inc. Recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth and young adult suicide awareness and prevention, proudly recognizes and supports September as National Suicide Prevention Month. During this very important month, individuals and organizations alike will be advocating for awareness and prevention of this terrible tragedy.

According to a recent CDC survey, 18.8% of our nation's high school youth said that they have "seriously considered suicide within the last twelve months." In addition, 8.9% confirmed that they "have attempted suicide one or more times," in the same time period. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24 in America, resulting in more than 130 deaths each week. Between 2008 and 2018, we experienced a more than 40% increase in the suicide rate of this age group. The younger population is hardly immune to life's stresses and their well-being should be a concern right now. The number of suicide deaths for ages 10 – 14 have more than doubled since 2008. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt throughout the country and we need to be ready to deal with the mental health fallout that is sure to follow," said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer for The Jason Foundation. "Increased isolation has the chance to exacerbate the mental health issues that many were struggling with before the pandemic. A rise in unemployment has historically been linked to an increase in suicide rates, as well."

Suicide Prevention Month is a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on prevention efforts. The Jason Foundation offers many different ideas on how the general public can become involved. To find more information, visit their website and look for the "How to Get Involved" tab. A special section exists for Suicide Prevention Month.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI's website. www.jasonfoundation.com

