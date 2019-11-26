The Jason Foundation Offers Suicide Prevention Training

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the suicide rate in Delaware is below the national average, suicide ranks as the third leading cause of death in the state for ages 10 – 24. A young person in Delaware in this age group is lost to the silent epidemic of youth suicide every 26 days. According to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 out of every 14 high school youth in the state affirmed that they have attempted suicide one or more times in the previous twelve months. This equates to approximately 12 attempts per day.

The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention (2012) details the importance that educators can play in the prevention of youth suicide. An educator's role in suicide prevention is not found in counseling young people but being better able to identify and assist students who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide.

The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide awareness and prevention, is proud to offer their Professional Development Series at no cost. The trainings help teach the user to recognize a young person who may be struggling, how to approach that youth, and what resources are available for help. While the training modules were designed with educators in mind, they are suitable for school personnel, youth workers, first responders, parents and any adults who interact with young people.

All training modules are available online at learn.jasonfoundation.com. The Series contains multiple two-hour trainings that extensively delve into aspects of youth suicide and one-hour modules that discuss how different topics relate to youth suicide.

Many times, young people contemplating suicide show clear warning signs prior to an attempt. It is imperative that everyone knows how to recognize signs of concern in at-risk youth and is prepared to react should they see these signs. Suicide is preventable.

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization founded after the tragic death of 16-year-old Jason Flatt. JFI has been providing programs for the awareness and prevention of youth suicide since 1997. The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, educator, church, youth group, or community for the use of any of its programs or services.

