The Jason Foundation Promotes Suicide Prevention

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, a nationally recognized leader in suicide prevention, strives to increase awareness about a silent epidemic that is sweeping across the nation. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24 in America, resulting in more than 130 deaths each week. The suicide rate in this age group has risen dramatically as of late. Between 2007 and 2017, we experienced a more than 65% increase in the suicide rate of 10 – 24-year-olds. The younger population is hardly immune to life's stresses and their well-being should be a concern, as well. The number of suicide deaths for ages 10 – 14 have more than doubled since 2006. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

Many times, a person who is contemplating suicide will exhibit clear warning signs prior to an attempt. We need to be vigilant when several of the signs are identified and persist over an extended period of time. The following is a list of warning signs that a person contemplating suicide may exhibit. It is, by no means, an all-encompassing list.

Talking about suicide

Making statements about feeling hopeless, helpless, or worthless

A deepening depression

Preoccupation with death

Taking unnecessary risks or exhibiting self-destructive behavior

Out-of-character behavior

A loss of interest in the things one cares about

Making final arrangements

Giving prized possessions away

The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) provides programs and resources for students, educators, parents, and communities to help recognize and assist young people who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide. The Jason Foundation has never charged any school, family, or community for the use of their programs or materials. This ensures that lack of funding is never a determining factor of who can obtain the information that could possibly save a life. Visit www.jasonfoundation.com for programs and resources.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The Crisis Text Line is a free, 24/7 text line for those who need support. Text "Jason" to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor. You can also call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room if you are experiencing a crisis.

